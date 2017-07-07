wrestling / News
Various News: WWE’s Strangest World Title Contenders, Austin Aries Interviewed, Don E. Allen Resurfaces
– WWE has posted a video look at the seven strangest world title contenders in WWE history.
– Don E. Allen, who was part of the original ECW, as well as Tri-State Wrestling, resurfaced during NBC 10’s 4th of July coverage, playing guitar with one of his bands.
– Bake and Destroy recently spoke with Austin Aries about being a vegan, his new book and more.