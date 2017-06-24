– New ROH world champion Cody Rhodes shared some photos of him receiving some stitches after last night’s Best in the World event. Rhodes defeated Christopher Daniels on the fight card to win the ROH belt. You can check out the photos Rhodes shared of him receiving some stitches for a cut on his upper lip below.

Thank you Lowell General Hospital Saints Campus for the speedy treatment. We've got a celebration to plan… pic.twitter.com/kSg8rI5AoM — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 24, 2017

– During the recent edition of his podcast, Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac) slammed WWE’s booking of the first women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match last weekend. You can read his comments below (transcript via KingsofKaybe.net)

“It felt like they took a big giant crap on it, to be honest with you. And here’s the thing, we can blame anything or anyone and point fingers. But, when it comes to these things; it’s Vince McMahon, that’s where the buck stops. That’s just the way it is.”