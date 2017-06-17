– WWE.com has a new poll which asks fans who the most valuable superstar of 2017 is. At this time, AJ Styles leads with 30%, followed by Roman Reigns (10%), Samoa Joe (7%), Alexa Bliss (7%), John Cena (6%), Braun Strowman (6%), Brock Lesnar (5%), Randy Orton (5%), Dean Ambrose (4%), Goldberg (4%), Charlotte Flair (3%), Seth Rollins (3%), The Miz (3%), Sasha Banks (2%), Kevin Owens (2%), Bayley (2%) and Bray Wyatt (1%).

– Xavier Woods was at the CEO Fighting Game Championships, where he ran into Kenny Omega.

Ran into my frenemy @KennyOmegamanX at #CEO we were cordial long enough to get a picture before the insults began. Not good to see you🤢 pic.twitter.com/KPSGmF53Lj — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 17, 2017

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 Top 8 going on right now!

Stream:https://t.co/6cEmN2nzUb

Bracket: https://t.co/ZkvWZ5IoLl pic.twitter.com/sKR7Agzjmu — CEO Gaming (@CEOGaming) June 17, 2017

– Goldberg posted a video on Instagram of his days as a Georgia Bulldog in college.