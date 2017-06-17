wrestling / News

Various News: Xavier Woods Runs Into Kenny Omega, Fans Polled On WWE’s MVP, Photo Of Goldberg In College

June 17, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– WWE.com has a new poll which asks fans who the most valuable superstar of 2017 is. At this time, AJ Styles leads with 30%, followed by Roman Reigns (10%), Samoa Joe (7%), Alexa Bliss (7%), John Cena (6%), Braun Strowman (6%), Brock Lesnar (5%), Randy Orton (5%), Dean Ambrose (4%), Goldberg (4%), Charlotte Flair (3%), Seth Rollins (3%), The Miz (3%), Sasha Banks (2%), Kevin Owens (2%), Bayley (2%) and Bray Wyatt (1%).

– Xavier Woods was at the CEO Fighting Game Championships, where he ran into Kenny Omega.

– Goldberg posted a video on Instagram of his days as a Georgia Bulldog in college.

