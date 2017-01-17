– While accepting a challenge from the Hardy Boys for their “Expedition of Gold” tour, the Young Bucks took a shot at WWE’s 205 Live. The team posted a video to Twitter in which they accept and say, “I really, really hope to God Ring of Honor’s cool with it, because we’ll wrestle you at the Impact Zone, we’ll wrestle you on your compound, we’ll do it here…And if they’re not cool with it, we’ll quit. We’ll go to NXT, we’ll go to the Cruiserweight Classic, we’ll go to 205 Live…okay, maybe not 205 Live.”

– Don Callis, also known as both Cyrus and The Jackyl (the latter in WWE), is set to replace Steve Corino on NJPW’s English commentary team. Callis will broadcast alongside Kevin Kelly for events on New Japan World: