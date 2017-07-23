– Chris Jericho was a guest at the wedding and performed with the wedding band, singing part of The Kinks’ “You Really Got Me.”

Happy to say that @holowatuk and I have joined @sloohai…the world's BEST Ukrainian wedding band! #Yakashemash #onenightonly #johntukwedding #Dybosyia A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

– Youtube wrestling personality Grim, who runs the Grims Toy Show, was attacked at an independent show by two wrestlers. They hit him in the head and it was said to be for real instead of part of the show. You can see footage of the attack and Grim’s response below.

– In a post on Twitter, The Rock revealed that he once considered joining the UFC, with Greg Jackson as his coach.