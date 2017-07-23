wrestling / News
Various News: Youtube Personality Attacked At Indy Show, The Rock Reveals He Considered UFC, Chris Jericho Sings At Wedding
July 23, 2017 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho was a guest at the wedding and performed with the wedding band, singing part of The Kinks’ “You Really Got Me.”
– Youtube wrestling personality Grim, who runs the Grims Toy Show, was attacked at an independent show by two wrestlers. They hit him in the head and it was said to be for real instead of part of the show. You can see footage of the attack and Grim’s response below.
– In a post on Twitter, The Rock revealed that he once considered joining the UFC, with Greg Jackson as his coach.
Yup, I considered @ufc 10yrs ago. My goal was @GregJacksonMMA as my coach & 2 full yrs to train. Smartened up 'cause I prefer my jaw in tact https://t.co/p0Yn9n7MGq
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2017