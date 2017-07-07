wrestling / News
Velvet Sky Says She’s Only Retired From In-Ring Wrestling
July 7, 2017 | Posted by
In an update on Twitter, Velvet Sky clarified a recent report that said she was retired from wrestling. She stated that she was only done with in-ring competition but would stick around in other aspects. She wrote:
"Retired" was not the correct word to have been used in the article from yesterday. Please read my true & current status below. pic.twitter.com/52X174OUKv
— ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) July 7, 2017