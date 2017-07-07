wrestling / News

Velvet Sky Says She’s Only Retired From In-Ring Wrestling

July 7, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

In an update on Twitter, Velvet Sky clarified a recent report that said she was retired from wrestling. She stated that she was only done with in-ring competition but would stick around in other aspects. She wrote:

