In an update on Twitter, Velvet Sky clarified a recent report that said she was retired from wrestling. She stated that she was only done with in-ring competition but would stick around in other aspects. She wrote:

"Retired" was not the correct word to have been used in the article from yesterday. Please read my true & current status below. pic.twitter.com/52X174OUKv — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) July 7, 2017