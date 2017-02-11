The BMO Bradley Harris Center, the venue for WWE Fastlane, has sent out a new ad that promotes Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho for the US title. While the match has been rumored, WWE has yet to confirm it. Jericho beat Zayn in a title match this past Monday on RAW.

The only matches confirmed so far are Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg for the Universal title, Neville vs. Jack Gallagher for the Crusierweight title and Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman.