– Vickie Guerrero recently spoke with PressBox for a new interview. A few highlights are below:

On taking indy bookings recently: “It’s been great. I always love interacting with the fans. At independent shows, you get to really take your time and talk to the fans. I just got back from Charleston, W. Va, today, and I’ll be going to WrestleCon in Orlando, Fla., at the end of March. I’ll also be at UCW Wrestling in Bay City, Mich., April 8; I’ll be throwing out the first pitch at the El Paso Chihuahuas baseball game on April 21; and I’m in Wisconsin April 22 for Water City WrestleCon. I still can’t get the travel out of me. [laughs] Getting out there two or three times a month takes care of my fix, and then I’m ready to be at home again.”

On her favorite WWE memories: “The food fights were fun. I was always a good sport. Dusty Rhodes was the one who told me, ‘Do everything with a good heart. If you’re having fun, say yes to it and give it a hundred percent, and it’ll reflect in your work.’ A lot of people would say, ‘No, I’m not going to do this or that,’ but I never said no to anything that was written for me for that night, whether it be a food fight or the Hog Pen Match in a formal dress, which was ridiculous, but I always gave a hundred percent. My favorite times were working with Edge — getting married, getting divorced. I also had a great time working with Dolph Ziggler. He’s such a talented guy. Getting Tombstoned by The Undertaker was a memorable moment. Working with the McMahons and Triple H in the ring was an honor. A lot of people can’t say they got to work a promo in the ring with the McMahons, and that was the highlight of my career.”

On who she would want to induct her into the HOF if it happens: “One of them would have to be Tamina [Snuka]. She was my road partner. We still talk at least twice a month to catch up. I truly have a special friendship with her. She was there for a lot things I was going through in my personal life, and I was there for hers. The other person would be Johnny Ace, because he was the one who helped me with my contracts and helped me to know that this was going to work. He had faith in me and was a big part of my career. Of course, I would be honored if Vince was there to say a few words because he had a lot to do with this, too.”