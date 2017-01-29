wrestling / News
Video Highlights From Final Minutes of the Royal Rumble
– Here are the video highlights from the end of tonight’s Royal Rumble match. The final moments saw Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns as the last three. Reigns eliminated Wyatt only to fall prey to the RKO, after which Orton clotheslined Reigns out of the ring:
.@WWERomanReigns ELIMINATES #Undertaker!!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Q0MtmqNoHr
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
#SupermanPunch to @IAmJericho!!
We're down to @WWERomanReigns, @WWEbrayWyatt and @RandyOrton! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/JEuDpngX1J
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
There goes @WWEbrayWyatt!!
It's @WWERomanReigns or @RandyOrton!!!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/4LJzeEXycc
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
HE STILL HAS IT! The #Undertaker has ELIMINATED @Goldberg from the #RoyalRumble Match, LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/ze8cAuWgzb
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
#TheViper #RKOs @WWERomanReigns and ELIMINATES him!!! @RandyOrton wins the 30th #RoyalRumble Match!! pic.twitter.com/hDHa4LFCAP
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
Congratulations to the WINNER of the 2017 #RoyalRumble Match… #TheViper @RandyOrton!!!! pic.twitter.com/YS7WCpmv7S
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017