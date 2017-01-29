wrestling / News

Video Highlights From Final Minutes of the Royal Rumble

January 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Here are the video highlights from the end of tonight’s Royal Rumble match. The final moments saw Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns as the last three. Reigns eliminated Wyatt only to fall prey to the RKO, after which Orton clotheslined Reigns out of the ring:

