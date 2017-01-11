wrestling / News

Video & Notes From Last Night’s WWE Smackdown Dark Match

January 11, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The hottest acts were Ziggler, Orton, AJ and Cena. Most of the crowd actually popped for Ziggler snapping instead of booing him, not sure how that came across on TV. There were huge RKO chants after the tag match and the crowd was very disappointed when Orton didn’t hit RKO to anyone. Almost everyone was on their feet when AJ came to the announcer’s position. There were AJ Styles chants throughout the main event. There were many kids in attendance, which helped the “Let’s go Cena, Cena Sucks chants”.

