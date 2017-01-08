wrestling / News
Video of Baron Corbin Taking a Hard Fall From Last Night’s WWE House Show
January 8, 2017 | Posted by
– In the main event of last night’s WWE house show, AJ Styles faced and defeated Baron Corbin and John Cena in a Triple Threat match. At one point during the match, it appeared that Corbin was going for a superlex on Styles, but Styles’ foot slipped on the corner. Corbin then took a nasty fall down hard to the floor. A clip of what happened was posted on Twitter, which you can see below.
!!!!!!!!!!!! #WWEBossierCity pic.twitter.com/vhNJObQQl3
— ProWrestling FanCam (@ProWresFanCam) January 8, 2017