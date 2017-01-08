– In the main event of last night’s WWE house show, AJ Styles faced and defeated Baron Corbin and John Cena in a Triple Threat match. At one point during the match, it appeared that Corbin was going for a superlex on Styles, but Styles’ foot slipped on the corner. Corbin then took a nasty fall down hard to the floor. A clip of what happened was posted on Twitter, which you can see below.