– Five Star Wrestling has released video of Drew Galloway’s announcement over the weekend that Five Star Wrestling’s Dundee, Scotland show on January 28th will air live on Spike TV UK ahead of a weekly television series that will include a tournament. You can see the video below.

The tournament will feature Rey Mysterio Jr., John Morrison, Galloway, Carlito, Joe Coffey, Jay Lethal, PJ Black (Justin Gabriel), Nick Aldis (Magnus), Mark Haskins, Joe Hendry, Kid Fite, Jack Jester and Jimmy Havoc with Angle serving as an announcer for the show. You can get tickets for the event here.