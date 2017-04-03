wrestling

Pics & Video of Roman Reigns Claiming His Yard In the RAW Opening

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Here’s video of the opening segment of RAW, which featured Roman Reigns tell the crowd that this is his yard now after being booed and subjected to various negative chants for several minutes.

