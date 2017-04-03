wrestling
Pics & Video of Roman Reigns Claiming His Yard In the RAW Opening
Here’s video of the opening segment of RAW, which featured Roman Reigns tell the crowd that this is his yard now after being booed and subjected to various negative chants for several minutes.
After over TEN minutes of listening to the @WWEUniverse, @WWERomanReigns has one thing to say following #WrestleMania… #RAW pic.twitter.com/5VRwnTDkIj
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
The thoughts that must be going through #TheBigDog's head right now… #RAW #RAWafterMania @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/Izhj195VBp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017
Even @WWERomanReigns can't deny the vocal nature of the Orlando audience on the #RAWAfterMania! #RAW pic.twitter.com/1bYkfzeGpp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017
"THIS IS MY YARD NOW!" – @WWERomanReigns #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/MOxNiXQh7f
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017