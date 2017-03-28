RAW featured the Undertaker confronting Roman Reigns. Undertaker did his common entrance of appearing in the ring, seemingly out of nowhere, after the lights go out. A fan shot this video at the show, which shows the Undertaker coming out from under the ring while the lights were out.

@WrestlingInc yeah it was right on my side and right before the segment a bunch on crew ran down the ramp I think he was in middle pic.twitter.com/sF8gHzpRud — Wolf J Flywheel (@TheNotoriousJ0E) March 28, 2017