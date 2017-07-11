According to wrestlinginc.com, last night’s Raw ended with Dean Ambrose making the save for Seth Rollins after he was attacked by The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Here is video of the promo Ambrose cut after RAW went off the air. In the video, Ambrose talks about how WWE goes all over the world but they look forward to coming to Texas the most. Ambrose says Texas has the best towns, best places, best people and the best people in the United States. He thanked the fans for their energy, adding that it gives the Superstars the energy to perform in the ring each night.