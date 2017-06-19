– WWE posted the following pics and video from Big Cass turning heel on Enzo Amore during the main event segment of Raw. Cass was revealed to be Enzo’s attacker and said that he was done carrying Enzo, after which he gave Enzo a big boot:

#RAW announcer @WWEGraves has some information that might lead to the reveal of the attackers… pic.twitter.com/tyk9cZdnUq — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017

An absolutely SHOCKING message has been delivered to @real1 by his now FORMER partner @BigCassWWE… #RAW pic.twitter.com/4vDV0Hz53o — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 20, 2017