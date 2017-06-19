wrestling / News

Video & Pics of Big Cass’ Heel Turn On Enzo

June 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following pics and video from Big Cass turning heel on Enzo Amore during the main event segment of Raw. Cass was revealed to be Enzo’s attacker and said that he was done carrying Enzo, after which he gave Enzo a big boot:

