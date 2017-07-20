– The Japanese qualifiers from the What Culture Pro Wrestling World Cup have been posted online in full, you can check that out below…

* What Culture Pro Wrestling World Cup Japanese Qualifier: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Yohei Komatsu

* What Culture Pro Wrestling World Cup Japanese Qualifier: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Jushin Thunder Liger

* What Culture Pro Wrestling World Cup Japanese Qualifier: BUSHI vs. Tiger Mask IV

* What Culture Pro Wrestling World Cup Japanese Qualifier: KUSHIDA vs. Sho Tanaka

* Plus second round matches

* Non-Tournament Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Rampage Brown