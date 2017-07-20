wrestling / News
[VIDEO] WCPW World Cup Matches Available
July 20, 2017
– The Japanese qualifiers from the What Culture Pro Wrestling World Cup have been posted online in full, you can check that out below…
* What Culture Pro Wrestling World Cup Japanese Qualifier: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Yohei Komatsu
* What Culture Pro Wrestling World Cup Japanese Qualifier: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Jushin Thunder Liger
* What Culture Pro Wrestling World Cup Japanese Qualifier: BUSHI vs. Tiger Mask IV
* What Culture Pro Wrestling World Cup Japanese Qualifier: KUSHIDA vs. Sho Tanaka
* Plus second round matches
* Non-Tournament Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Rampage Brown