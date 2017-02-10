Samoa Joe vs. Doug Williams

This was for Joe’s ROH World Championship.

This was a really strong first defense for Joe! He got to display his power and strength advantage early on. Doug got to look crafty for coming up with legit stategies for being able to cut down Joe and carve out a path for victory. The dominant Joe then looked all the stronger for being able to endure that and win with the choke. Good stuff. (***1/2)

Samoa Joe vs. Homicide

This was for Joe’s ROH World Championship.

This was VERY good and threatened to become great at several moments. Joe ran through Homicide early on. Homicide had to go BIG to give himself a fighting chance. Joe endured that and got the advantage once again.

Low Ki popped up to give Homicide a pep talk. That fired Homicide up, and the challenger seemed to be on his way to victory.

Homicide at one point though got momentarily distracted by Ki and Julius Smokes going at it at ringside. That moment gave Joe the opening he needed to destroy Homicide with an avalanche muscle buster.

They lost a little momentum in the second half and the distraction based finish seemed unnecessary. Otherwise, this would have been great easily. (***3/4)

(It’s also worth noting that this match clearly was about building to a Joe/Ki rematch which would never happen in ROH.)

Samoa Joe vs. Dan Maff

This was for Joe’s ROH World Championship.

This was a good HOSS battle~! It was just big boys trying out-big boy each other. Maff was able to match Joe in the size and strength advantage, but he didn’t have the necessary killer instinct to finish Joe. He had many openings where he had a distinct advantage, but he just was not aggressive enough at those times to pick up the win. (***1/2)

Samoa Joe vs. Paul London

This was for Joe’s ROH World Championship.

This was good but probably not the classic that you would have wanted from London’s final Ring of Honor match. The first half of the contest was very intense and heated. They slowly lost more and more momentum as it went on though and far from ended on a high note. It was still a cool match though and continued to make Joe look like a dominant champion who still managed to make all of his challengers look strong in defeat. Joe won with the choke. (***1/4)

Samoa Joe vs. BJ Whitmer

This was for Joe’s ROH World Championship.

This was yet another fun b-defense for Samoa Joe. It was just a near unbeatable formula. The challenger shows a lot of fire. They get in enough offense to look credible. Joe manages to pull out the victory in the end. The battles are physical, intense, and worked with urgency. In other words, this is the dream title reign. (***1/2)

Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels

This was for Joe’s ROH World Championship.

This was GREAT! They played very well off of the other Joe defenses to make clear that this was on a higher level. After Joe dominated the early moments of the match, Daniels fought back and got closer than anyone else had done so far. His Angels Wings nearfall was so close that it accidentally caused the bell to the ring. Joe then managed to apply the choke even things back up. After that, Daniels was left prone for an enzuigiri/Island Driver combo to save the title. (****)

Samoa Joe vs. Jay Briscoe

This was for Joe’s ROH World Championship.

The last defense saw Joe coming closer than ever before to actually dropping the belt. Thus, it was cool to see Joe get back on track here with a more dominant performance.

He took the majority of the match here and reestablished himself as a force to be reckoned with in ROH. While Daniels got more over for nearly putting Joe away, Jay got more over here for just surviving this contest.

He barely got close to winning at any point, bit Joe had to throw EVERYTHING at him in order to finally keep him down. Great match. (****)

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

This was for Joe’s ROH World Championship.

This was probably the weakest Joe defense so far, but it was still perfectly solid. These two worked a much more 50/50 story. It was also more methodical than previous matches which took some of the steam out of it. AJ ended up getting close to taking the belt as he was able to connect on the Styles Clash. Joe survived though and later choked AJ out to retain. (***)

Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe

This was for Joe’s ROH World Championship.

This was a fun competitive battle. Joe came out hot. Mark endured. And endured and endured. It didn’t have the energy of a lot of Joe defenses, but this was still a satisfying title bout which continued Joe’s reign in a very logical manner. Joe choked out Mark to win. (***)

