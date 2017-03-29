9/23/1995

Wild Pegasus vs. Lord Steven Regal

This was an extender battle that primarily featured competitive and physical grappling. It was quite fun (if not for everyone) overall.

The match never really got to the great status though that it had potential for due to them not upping the intensity early enough. They turn it on in the final few minutes for sure. They needed it just a bit sooner. Regal won by reversing a sloppy sunset flip pin into a bridging combo for himself. (***1/2)

9/25/1995

Wild Pegasus vs. Koji Kanemoto

This was for Kanemoto’s IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

Kanemoto is boring? A lot of his matches just feel like they do nothing for the first two-thirds of the contest, and then they turn it on to do a bunch of random shit down the stretch. His match are like “fake good.” They’re paint-by-numbers. There is no soul to them, and they’re hard to get invested as a result. This was one of those matches. Kanemoto won via bridging tiger suplex. (**1/2)

3/13/1996

Jushin Liger & Shinya Hashimoto vs. Scott Norton & Wild Pegasus

This was a really fun sprint! The highlights of the match were the interactions between Norton and Liger. Liger managed to get the better of Norton time and time again early on. It enraged Norton, and he later murdered Liger with a powerbomb to pick up the win. GOOD GOOD GOOD match that everyone should watch at some point. (***1/2)

3/14/1996

El Samurai, Gran Hamada, Jushin Thunder Liger & Wild Pegasus vs. Koji Kanemoto, Shinjiro Otani, Taka Michinoku & Tokimitsu Ishizawa

This was a 2/3 falls match.

This was absolutely fantastic and one of the best showcases for the juniors in NJPW history. From bell to bell, this was just an absolute war. You did not need context to appreciate the desire on each side to prove how great of a wrestler they were.

The match was also constantly evolving which was super appreciated. Otani and co. were often isolating one of their opponents in the hope that would give them the edge. The match’s pace would pick up or slow down depending the strategy of whichever team was in control. The “everyone dive!” sequence actually managed to be organically built to so it felt significant. Almost everything about this one was great.

It even had the added benefit of the future Dragon Soldier B/Kendo Kashin being absolutely terrible. Even the commentators were laughing him. What a time. Pegasus picked up both falls for his team to win 2-0. (****1/2)

3/17/1996

Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) & Wild Pegasus vs. Junji Hirata, Osamu Nishimura & Shinya Hashimoto

This was an exceptionally dull match that no one needs to see. It did at least have Booker T battling Hashimoto though! And Stevie Ray then challenged Hashimoto to a test of strength! That has got to be worth something! Hashimoto finished Benoit off with a DDT. (*)

3/20/1996

Shinjiro Ohtani vs. Wild Pegasus

This was for the vacant WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

This was okay. The first 75% of the match or so was so dull and lifeless though. They really were not working with any passion whatsoever, and it set an unfortunate tone for the match.

They turn it on quite a bit down the stretch at least, but they could not fully recover from that uninspired start. This is nothing you need to seek out. Otani won with a gnarly springboard DDT. (**1/2)

5/28/1996

El Samurai vs. Wild Pegasus

This was a 1996 Best of the Super Juniors match.

This was one of those NJPW junior matches where they were content to not do anything special and compelling for a while before turning it on in the final minutes. That makes for some #VeryOk wrestling because you cannot help but feel like your time was wasted for no reason at all. Samurai won with the bridging tiger suplex. (**1/2

6/12/1996

El Samurai & Wild Pegasus vs. Shinjiro Otani & Tatsuhito Takaiwa

This was okay. It was another one of those NJPW juniors matches where nothing feels like it matters until the final minutes. Because the matches do not go too long, they don’t feel like a chore to watch. They’re just not that satisfying overall. Pegasus pinned Otani after a powerbomb. (**1/2)

9/20/1996

Animal Warrior & Wild Pegasus vs. Keiji Muto & Rick Steiner

This was a fun sprint! Mutoh and Steiner did some amusing shtick with Mutoh playing the role of Scott. They packed in plenty of action into the eight-minute package, and it was a breeze to watch. Good stuff! Mutoh finished Pegasus with the moonsault. (***1/2)

