– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed in a joint filing (related to Linda McMahon being the head of the Small Business Administration) that Vince & Linda McMahon’s reported family worth of somewhere between $938 million and $1.1 billion. Most of this is in stock and real estate. Listed in the filing was…

* An $8 million home in Greenwich

* An $3 million penthouse at the Trump Park luxury condos in Stamford (where Vince lives much of the time)

* About $12 million in ten different bank accounts under Vince’s name

* $25 million to $50 million in a Morgan Stanley money market account

* WWE stock worth $782 million

* They also own properties in New York, Las Vegas and Boca Raton and millions in public bonds.

* They are also owed somewhere between $5 million and $25 million by an unspecified family member that they loaned money to.