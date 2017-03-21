UPDATE: According to Pwinsider.com, Vince McMahon is fine and is expected to attend tonight’s WWE Smackdown taping in Uncasville, CT.

ORIGINAL: According to TMZ, Vince McMahon was in a car accident less than a mile from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. McMahon was driving his black Bentley when something went wrong; another car was involved in the crash, which has been described as, “a minor accident and everyone is okay.”