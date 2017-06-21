– Well, this was inevitable. Vince Russo has filed for a restraining order against Jim Cornette, accusing Cornette of stalking him. You can see the first page below via a picture posted by Cornette to Twitter.

Cornette and Russo have, of course, always had animosity toward each other. But the situation has escalated in recent weeks after Cornette, Eric Bischoff and Michael Hayes discussed Russo in their Table For 3 episode. Russo then went off on Cornette on a podcast appearance, which prompted Cornette to issue a challenge to fight Russo. It’s gone back and forth ever since.