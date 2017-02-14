WWE Studios is continuing to line up big names for their upcoming biopic on Paige. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that Vince Vaughn has joined the cast of the film. According to Johnson, Vaughn is playing an “80’s wrestling star who squandered his money and opportunities because he didn’t have the capacity to handle his fame. One bad decision after another, but these days he owns his past actions and does everything he can to give back to the wrestling business he loves.”

Speculation right now is pointing at Vaughn possibly playing Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Roberts lived with Paige and her family in Norwich at one point and Vaughn has a physical resemblance to Roberts.

Vaughn joins Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Florence Pugh and Jack Lowden in the film. Pugh is starring as Paige and Lowden is playing her brother Zak, while Headey and Frost are playing their parents Julia Hamer-Bevis/Sweet Saraya and Patrick Bevis/Ricky Knight. The Rock will appear in the film as well. Stephen Merchant (The Office) is writing and directing the film which follows the story of reformed gangster and former wrestler Ricky, his wife Julia, daughter Saraya and son Zak who make a living performing in tiny venues across the country. Ricky and Julia want a better life for their children and when brother and sister get the chance to audition for the WWE, it seems the family dream is coming true and all their troubles will be solved. However, Saraya and Zak are about to learn that becoming a WWE superstar demands more than they ever imagined possible as athletes and siblings.