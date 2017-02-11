Credit Jeremiah Evans-Vargas and Pwinsider.com:

* Jaxon Stone drew with Jastin Taylor. Stone gets better every time I see him. A natural heel and great ring work. He’s quite hateable in the best way possible. He refused “5 More Minutes” because he didn’t get paid to wrestle 5 more minutes. Brilliant! Definitely a guy to keep an eye on.

* Steve Anthony defeated Jerome Daniels. Anthony always looks great, here was no exception.

* “Extra Talent-ed” Aaron Solow & Ricky Starks defeated NWA Champion Tim Storm & Adam Asher.

* Barrett Brown defeated ACH and Feugo del Sol when Brown pinned ACH. It was obvious folks expected ACH to get the win, so him being pinned by Barrett was a genuine feel good moment in the building. The closing sequence was just tremendous and you could feel the energy light up the room with his win. Standing ovation for Brown afterwards…already talk of a one-on-one rematch. Other stuff of note, ACH was the first VIP Champion and absolutely lit up Del Sol’s chest with chops. It looked gruesome afterwards.

* Thunder Rosa defeated Delilah Doom. Hell of a match with Doom playing the babyface in peril. I had never seen Thunder Rosa before and she made a fan out of me. Fans chanted “Please come back” after the match. Delilah Doom has one of the most well-rounded characters I’ve seen on the independents. Her merch table alone told how much effort she has put into developing herself. She has Bayley-like crowd magnetism.

* Sammy Guevara defeated DJ Z (who was subbing for the injured Matt Cross, who recently suffered a broken leg). Guevara just has IT. Natural heel, natural athlete, natural charisma…expect to see huge things from him. These guys flew all over the ring and building, just wowing the whole crowd. Dives into the crowd, over the rails, etc. Sammy finally won with two super kicks to the side of the head while DJ Z was trying to get up. Both worked like it was Wrestlemania. Fans chanted “Please come back” at Z as well.

* “The Certified Gs” Lou Gotti Sterritt & Big Sed defeated New Jack & Action Jackson in a fun brawl. The match started by Gotti revealing the surprise stipulation that if New Jack could last 10 minutes in a “traditional wrestling match” with him, at the 10 minute mark it would change to a Falls Count Anywhere Hardcore match. VIP broadcast a countdown clock on the wall as New Jack did arm drags, hip tosses, and clotheslines….seriously. This was total gold as everyone waited for the countdown to carnage. Once the 10:00 mark hit, Lou, Sed, and their crew ran out of the building leading to the entire match taking place outside on the back patio and parking lot. Lou’s stable outnumbered Jack & Jackson and got the win (which made sense with the numbers). Lou Gotti Sterritt is always a blast to watch, his facials alone are a million bucks. As someone who’s seen New Jack in the ECW Arena, Smoky Mountain, etc…I realized how rare his character still is. He has the “terror” about him Abdullah or Kabuki had for me as a kid…his music hits, you are legitimately afraid for everyone within arms reach. Name me any current star you can say that about? That danger is missed and appreciated.

As the entire building was outside watching the New Jack brawl, VIP set up the cage for the main event. No wonder the security guys were adamant we should go outside to see the brawl!

* “Pretty Boy Killers” Keith Lee (VIP Champion) & Shane Taylor defeated “War Machine” Ray Rowe & Hanson (VIP Tag Champs) to win the VIP Tag Team Titles in a classic steel cage match. The stipulation was both the VIP Title and Tag Titles were on the line, winner takes all. The match started with them brawling around the entire room for a while, to the point I was curious if the cage was even going to come into play (i fell for every second of that!). Once in the cage, it was basically a Texas Tornado tag match with a ton of big moves and hot false finishes. I have no clue how long this truly went, but I’d guess at least 20-30 minutes and the guys left it all in there. Finally, Lee hit Ray Rowe with the Spirit Bomb for the victory.

After the win, Ray Rowe gave a nice speech about the Pretty Boy Killers earning their respect and he wished they were going to Japan with War Machine. Heartfelt stuff as these guys have regularly tore it up in VIP, ROH, WrestleCircus, etc. I like when a main event FEELS like a MAIN.EVENT. This was awesome. If 2017 is gonna be anyone’s year, it’s gotta be Keith Lee.

Notes: VIP Wrestling is a blast. Room was packed and I saw them continually adding rows of chairs. I was at NXT 2 weeks ago, and the VIP show was so much more fun. The crowd and product is such a great mix of traditional fans, families, and a tad of that ‘punk rock’ vibe thrown in…there is something for everyone. The authentic reactions (instead of Pavlonian chanters) is fresh. There are smart fans contingents who get in some fun stuff, but it’s not overwhelming. In fact, VIP’s Keith Roberts announced anyone doing the “SWEEET” after 2 counts would be ejected and many of us cheered that much needed announcement! I didn’t hear a return date, but they usually run once a month and I couldn’t recommend hitting a show enough. For more on the promotion, visit www.prowrestlingdallas.com.