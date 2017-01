– ROHannounced today that Volador Jr. will appear at Supercard of Honor XI…

CMLL star Volador Jr. signed for Supercard of Honor on April 1st at The Lakeland Center in Lakeland Florida! https://t.co/C1Ow28D6l4 pic.twitter.com/09bFkSkpi4 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 18, 2017

He joins NJPW’s YOSHI-HASHI, CMLL’s Dragon Lee and NJPW’s Jushin Liger and international talents announced for the event.