– Wale and MLW have revealed the details behind their “MLW One Shot” event. The show wrestling event takes place on October 5th in Orlando, Florida at GILT nightclub. The full announcement is below:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is coming home to Orlando with MLW: One-Shot, a special one-time only live pro wrestling event on Thursday night October 5th in Orlando, Florida at GILT Nightclub.

Tickets to MLW: One-Shot go on sale Friday July 21st at 10am ET at http://www.MLW.com and TicketingKing.com.

Court Bauer will team-up with regular collaborator Wale, who will serve as a co-executive producer for MLW: One-Shot.

“MLW: One-Shot is a celebration of a generation of wrestlers who are actively redefining and reviving the sport. It is our privilege to collaborate with some of the best in the game and bring them to you live in our hometown of Orlando,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

MLW: One-Shot follows-up on the success of the MLW Radio Network and the annual MLW WaleMania shows WrestleMania weekend.

“The last six days been wild. Kicking it off with SmackDown and now to finally announce this project… we are doing this for the culture. So much young talent hasn’t had that spotlight. It’s important we give them theirs,” said Wale.

More details about the card and how to see MLW: One-Shot will be available in the days ahead at www.MLW.com

MLW One-Shot is an all ages event.

After the live MLW wrestling event, there will be an after party featuring a live DJ, bottle service and more.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available. Tickets can be purchased starting at 10am ET next Friday, July 21st at http://www.MLW.com and TicketingKing.com. Tickets are subject to applicable service charges.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.

For more information on the event, visit MLW.com.