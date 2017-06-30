wrestling / News

Wale to Moderate New Day/Usos Rap-Off

June 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Wale will moderate the rap-off between The Usos and The New Day at next week’s Smackdown. The rapper announced the news on Twitter, with WWE.com confirming the news the New Day and Usos posting to their own Twitter accounts in response to it. You can see the posts below.

Smackdown takes place on Tuesday from Phoenix, Arizona and will also feature John Cena’s return and an Independence Day Battle Royal, with the winner getting a shot against Kevin Owens at Battleground.

article topics :

Smackdown, The New Day, The Usos, Wale, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading