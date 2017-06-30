– Wale will moderate the rap-off between The Usos and The New Day at next week’s Smackdown. The rapper announced the news on Twitter, with WWE.com confirming the news the New Day and Usos posting to their own Twitter accounts in response to it. You can see the posts below.

Smackdown takes place on Tuesday from Phoenix, Arizona and will also feature John Cena’s return and an Independence Day Battle Royal, with the winner getting a shot against Kevin Owens at Battleground.

Vince gave me the co-sign .Jayz dropped that inspiration .things are going great .catch me on smackdown live @WWEUsos @WWEBigE keep it clean — Wale (@Wale) June 30, 2017

So @Wale is coming through to moderate and @WWEUsos Are already halfway to making excuses and capitalizing words for no reason🤔 https://t.co/hEDcxuMiLU — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 30, 2017

Couldn't be more pleased to have the impartial @Wale hosting Tuesday's battle. (Took me a hot minute to realize @TrueKofi was in the pic.) pic.twitter.com/uFe6HHtB38 — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) July 1, 2017

.@Wale'll call it down the middle. @wweusos sweatin, jus a little. 😰

In their pants, startin to piddle. 💦

Uso pancakes on our griddle! 🥞 — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) July 1, 2017