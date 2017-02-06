– Here are the latest movie clips involving the Rock, they debuted last night during the Super Bowl. The first is for Fate of the Furious which opens on April 14th…

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Academy Award winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage… and to bring home the man who made them a family.

– Here is a new TV spot for Baywatch. The film was directed by Seth Gordon from a script by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Priyanka Chopra and Hannibal Buress. Johnson will produce with Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Ivan Reitman and Douglas Schwartz. It arrives on May 26.