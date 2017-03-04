Hi, I’m Justin Watry. You may remember me from such classic columns as March 2012’s “WWE WrestleMania 28: Sheamus Should Defeat Daniel Bryan in Less Than a Minute” and October 2015’s “WWE NXT: Bobby Roode, You’re Next.”

Backstory

The plan is to write a WWE Fastlane preview later in the week, as well as my monthly reader feedback column. Until then, let’s talk about what goes into attending a WWE show live in person. Also working on the annual 411 WrestleMania Special Feature; I think you all will really enjoy this year’s topic.

Guide To Being Ready For A WWE Event

Announcement – There is a lot of junk on the internet (insert punchline here). Like, a lot. One of the few positives if, of course, the accurate information you can find that is helpful. Whether through a reliable search engine or in the case of wrestling, WWE. Nine times out of ten, getting something directly from the source is your best bet. Back in October 2016, it was revealed that FastLane 2017 would be coming to Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 5th. No rumors, no guesses, no speculation on the show. Nope, straight from the horse’s mouth. Right from that moment, I knew I was going.

Ticket Information – The official on sale ticket date. Again, the internet is often times filled with tons of garbage. However, when you NEED to know something, finding the right place online for an answer can be great. After being delayed a week for some reason, Fastlane tickets went on sale in December. I knew the arena well having been there a million times, so I had a good idea of where I wanted to sit. Sure enough, main floor seats were available and quickly purchased by yours truly. Not quite ringside (those were gone) but the next best thing. Second row at Taboo Tuesday 2004 was my best seating for WWE ever. This will be awfully close…and probably a much better show too.

Who To Go With – I know both internet fans and casual fans. Not to beat a dead horse, but yes, there is a massive difference. Watch the product with both. After about five minutes, you will be rolling your eyes in disbelief. I’ve gone to WWE shows with people who were casual fans, diehard fans, and even with someone who had zero clue as to what was happening. That was fun. The point is to know what you are in for. If the person has limited knowledge, help them along on the car ride or while getting seated. Catch him/her up to speed on the major story lines and make sure you are both on the same page. Make sure they are in on the fun just as much as you are. Luckily, I will be attending Fastlane with a great guy who is just as excited as I am! Not like WWE brings PPVs to Wisconsin that often…

*Incredible conclusion live in person*

What To Bring – Am I bringing a purposely confrontational sign begging WWE to confiscate it so I can complain on social media? No. Am I bringing any sign? Maybe. It is usually more fun when you do that. Am I bringing a camera? Well, on my cell phone. My plan is to stay OFF mt device for most of the event. You don’t want to be ‘that guy’ who stares down the entire time. We all know who those people are. I DO plan on taking pictures and posting them on my Twitter timeline though. If I see a wrestler outside the arena or whatever. Something exclusive or interesting live in person. Other than that, I am not going to dress up like a dope or bring a stupid sign to be disruptive. I am not the show; I am there to enjoy the show.

Go Time – I’m going to get some food and drinks during the afternoon and then get in line EARLY! Not to be obvious but be early. Seriously, get to the building early. I can’t repeat it enough. There will be a line, and there is always some kind of stalling or problem with security measures. Something will pop up, delaying time. Be prepared; you should be okay. Personally, I will be full of food and have a nice buzz going. Perfect for a wrestling show.

Enjoy The Show – Do not be the fool who sits there and critiques every move. Points out every mishap. Every blunder. Every miscue. Every little thing. It doesn’t matter if you are sitting by kids (kayfabe) or adults (smarky smarks). WWE does not come around town too often, especially for a pay-per-view event headlined by GOLDBERG! Try, please try, to have a good time. If the show sucks when all is said and done, fine – then it sucks…but don’t go there blatantly looking to act like a jerk. It is a waste of money (and time) and ruins the experience for others that may actually want to have fun in their lives.

WrestleMania 33 Update

Never thought it’d happen, but I’m going to WrestleMania baby! A little over a month away. Tickets have been purchased (quite pricey), and travel plans are almost finished. Super pumped. Thursday through Tuesday that week is the tentative plan as of now.

Cheap Plugs

Follow @JustinWatry on Twitter – 26 followers away from a random drawing for a $25 WWEShop giftcard.

Email [email protected] for feedback.

Thanks.