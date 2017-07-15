wrestling / News
WCPW Pro Wrestling World Cup Brackets Revealed
WhatCulture Pro Wrestling has revealed the brackets for their upcoming Pro Wrestling World Cup tournament. They have been holding qualifying matches over the past several months. There were eight 8-man qualifying tournaments with wrestlers from the US, England, Scotland, Mexico, Canada, Germany, Japan and a group called “Rest of the World.” Two wrestlers from each moved on to the 16-man main tournament. The tournament will take places on August 23, 24 and 26. A drawing was held earlier today to determine the brackets, although the wrestlers haven’t finished qualifying yet.
Kushida vs. Kenny Williams
#1 USA Winner vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Hiromu Takahashi vs. Lucky Kid
Joe Coffey vs. Michael Elgin
#1 Rest of the World Winner vs. #2 USA Winner
Bad Bones vs. Penta El Zero M (Pentagon Jr.)
Will Ospreay vs. Rey Mysterio
Mike Bailey vs. #2 Rest of the World Winner
