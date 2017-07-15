WhatCulture Pro Wrestling has revealed the brackets for their upcoming Pro Wrestling World Cup tournament. They have been holding qualifying matches over the past several months. There were eight 8-man qualifying tournaments with wrestlers from the US, England, Scotland, Mexico, Canada, Germany, Japan and a group called “Rest of the World.” Two wrestlers from each moved on to the 16-man main tournament. The tournament will take places on August 23, 24 and 26. A drawing was held earlier today to determine the brackets, although the wrestlers haven’t finished qualifying yet.

Kushida vs. Kenny Williams

#1 USA Winner vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Lucky Kid

Joe Coffey vs. Michael Elgin

#1 Rest of the World Winner vs. #2 USA Winner

Bad Bones vs. Penta El Zero M (Pentagon Jr.)

Will Ospreay vs. Rey Mysterio

Mike Bailey vs. #2 Rest of the World Winner