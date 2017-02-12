Credit: Wrestlezone.com

* Kurt Angle defeated Alberto El Patron via submission

The event was called by Jim Ross and Matt Striker, and Ross billed the main event as Angle’s “last UK match.” Angle got the win via submission when El Patron tapped out to the Ankle Lock. Following the match, Joe Hendry came out and got in the ring to congratulate Kurt Angle. Hendry praised Angle as one of the best of all-time. He then extended his hand for a shake and instead attacked Angle. Hendry then hit Angle with the Angle Slam as the PPV went off the air.

* Ricochet defeated Will Ospreay

* Rampage defeated Primate in an I Quit Match

* Drago defeated El Hijo de Dos Caras

* Zack Sabre, Jr defeated Travis Banks

* Scott Wainwright & Will Ospreay defeated Tag Team Champions Johnny Moss & Liliam Slater vs. El Ligero & Gabriel Kidd vs. Prospect (Archer & Gracie) to become the new Champions.

* Nixon Newell defeated Bea Priestly

* Drew Galloway defeated Joe Hendry to retain the What Culture PW Championship