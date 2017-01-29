– Shannon Spruill, best known to fans for her run as Daffney in WCW and TNA, noted on her Facebook account that she will be undergoing surgery on Thursday in order to fuse her C-5 and C-6 vertebrae. The neck fusion surgery is being done in order to resolve an extrusion pressing on her spinal column. Spruill said she’s been dealing with serious pain and is at the point where she can’t sleep even with medication or think straight. She was sent to a spinal surgeon by her doctor, who immediately scheduled the surgery.

She added, “This whole thing seems surreal and it’s not really sinking in, yet I’ve been thinking hard on it and can honestly say that I’m at peace with everything. Isn’t neck surgery a rite of passage for a professional wrestler anyway?”