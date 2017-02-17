– Here are the weekend schedule of WWE live events…

* The WWE Raw brand is in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center tonight. Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show is advertised.

* The WWE Smackdown brand runs Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta at Rexall Place. AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and American Alpha are advertised.

* The WWE Raw brand runs Saturday in Bakersfield, California at Rabobank Arena, Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. New Day vs. Cesaro and Sheamus for the Raw Tag Titles is advertised for the show.

* The WWE Smackdown brand runs Sunday in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at SaskTel Centre. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. AJ Styles in a Triple Threat is advertised.

* The WWE Raw brand runs Sunday in Long Beach, California at Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center. Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Rusev, TJ Perkins, Sasha Banks, New Day, Braun Strowman, Charlotte, Neville, Sheamus, Cesaro, Bayley, Rich Swann, Sami Zayn, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson are advertised.

