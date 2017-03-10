* The Raw brand: is in Buffalo, New York at Keybank Center tonight. Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Bayley, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Cesaro, Sasha Banks, New Day, TJ Perkins, and Big Show are advertised.

* The Smackdown brand: is in Fairfax, Virginia at Eaglebank Arena on Saturday. Bray Wyatt vs. AJ Styles vs. Luke Harper for the WWE Championship, and Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin for the Intercontinental Title is advertised.

* The Raw brand: is in Toronto, Ontario at Ricoh Coliseum on Saturday. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. New Day vs. Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw Tag Titles. Triple H and Finn Balor are also advertised.

* The Smackdown brand: in New York, New York at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship, Brock Lesnar (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Kevin Owens, Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Harper vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz for the IC Title, American Alpha vs. The Uso’s for the Raw Tag Titles, Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler, Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Tamina, and Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya, and Carmella, Rhyno, Heath Slater, and Kalisto vs. Tyler Breeze, Fandango, and Curt Hawkins. AJ Styles and Shane McMahon are advertised for special appearances.

* The Raw brand: is in London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens on Sunday. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho vs. Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. New Day vs. Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw Tag Titles is advertised.

