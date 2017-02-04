wrestling / News

Wendy’s Tweets About Roman Reigns, The Titus Brand, Broken Hardys & More

February 4, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– The Wendy’s Twitter account keeps having fun with the world of wrestling, posting in response to Twitter content regarding the Royal Rumble, the Broken Hardyz in TNA and more…

article topics :

Roman Reigns, The Broken Hardys, TNA, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading