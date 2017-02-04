– The Wendy’s Twitter account keeps having fun with the world of wrestling, posting in response to Twitter content regarding the Royal Rumble, the Broken Hardyz in TNA and more…

@falloutmackem Anything would have been better tbh — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 3, 2017

@Agent33140 The Titus Brand is looking to surprise everyone. URAH — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 26, 2017

You couldn't be more dead to me. https://t.co/8FGTUvJffP — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) January 27, 2017

@CaptainSlyian First we must delete the frozen beef patties from obsolete restaurants. pic.twitter.com/ZTjmKqcGki — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 8, 2017