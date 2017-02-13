Credit: WZ

Dark Matches

– Prince Ameen def. Drake

– Bad Bones def. Doug Williams

(1) Ricochet def. Will Ospreay

(2) “I Quit” Best of Seven Series #5

Rampage (2) def. Primate (2)

(3) Drago def. El Hijo de Dos Caras

(4) Zack Sabre Jr. def. Travis Banks

(5) WCPW Tag Team Championship

Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match

The Swords of Essex def. El Ligero & Gabriel Kidd, Johnny Moss & Liam Slater (c), and Prospect to become the new WCPW Tag Team Champions

(6) WCPW Women’s Championship

Nixon Newell (c) def. Bae Priestley

(7) WCPW World Championship

Drew Galloway (c) def. Joe Hendry

(8) Kurt Angle def. Alberto Del Rio