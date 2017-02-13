wrestling / News
What Culture Pro Wrestling True Destiny Results: Angle vs. El Patron, Galloway Defends Title
February 13, 2017 | Posted by
Dark Matches
– Prince Ameen def. Drake
– Bad Bones def. Doug Williams
(1) Ricochet def. Will Ospreay
(2) “I Quit” Best of Seven Series #5
Rampage (2) def. Primate (2)
(3) Drago def. El Hijo de Dos Caras
(4) Zack Sabre Jr. def. Travis Banks
(5) WCPW Tag Team Championship
Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match
The Swords of Essex def. El Ligero & Gabriel Kidd, Johnny Moss & Liam Slater (c), and Prospect to become the new WCPW Tag Team Champions
(6) WCPW Women’s Championship
Nixon Newell (c) def. Bae Priestley
(7) WCPW World Championship
Drew Galloway (c) def. Joe Hendry
(8) Kurt Angle def. Alberto Del Rio