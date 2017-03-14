wrestling / News
What Happened After RAW Went Off The Air: Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman Battle
March 14, 2017 | Posted by
After RAW went off the air, Roman Reigns entered the ring and called out Braun Strowman, who came out. The two went at it, with Strowman getting the advantage early and using the steel steps, but Reigns ultimately spearing him. Strowman then got up and was hit with another spear. Reigns’ music played and he then left.
Here is video of the segment:
Post #RAWDetroit footage part two…Roman Reigns Vs. Bruan Strowman #WWE @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/IgqWZ39GpU
— Status Update (@WackPackStatus) March 14, 2017
Post #RAWDetroit footage part one…Roman Reigns Vs. Braun Strowman #WWE @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/iPihMsdRRA
— Status Update (@WackPackStatus) March 14, 2017