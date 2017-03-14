wrestling / News

What Happened After RAW Went Off The Air: Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman Battle

March 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

After RAW went off the air, Roman Reigns entered the ring and called out Braun Strowman, who came out. The two went at it, with Strowman getting the advantage early and using the steel steps, but Reigns ultimately spearing him. Strowman then got up and was hit with another spear. Reigns’ music played and he then left.

Here is video of the segment:

