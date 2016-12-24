Hi, I’m Justin Watry. You may remember me from such classic columns as March 2012’s “WWE WrestleMania 28: Sheamus Should Defeat Daniel Bryan in Less Than a Minute” and October 2015’s “WWE NXT: Bobby Roode, You’re Next.”

What Kind Of Wrestling Fan Are You?

We are all wrestling fans. All of us. If you are reading this, I don’t care what qualifiers or excuses you want to use – you are a fan of professional wrestling. WWE, Ring of Honor, independents in the United States, New Japan Pro Wrestling, etc. Doesn’t matter. In some form or another, we are all in one the same. This genre is captivating and brings us all together. Agree, disagree, whatever – it is the one thing we can all relate to.

That being said, as similar as we all are, that is where we separate into different categories…

Fantasy Bookers – I don’t play fantasy football. Never have, likely never will. There are a million issues with it that I do not enjoy and are a huge turn off for me. Thus, I decline invites to join a league every summer and simply enjoy the product for what it is each week. NFL is a great sport to watch, and in my opinion, fantasy football does not help but rather HARM your fandom. Just my opinion of course. Because once you step out of the box of reality and enter your own universe, nothing else matters. You don’t care who wins. You don’t care who loses. You don’t even WATCH the games. You sit there, as selfish as can be watching your phone update with points on a personal scoreboard and try to convince yourself you know better than others…again, all in a virtual world instead of the actual sport.

Same with wrestling.

I try and base my thoughts on what is actually happening. Not writing 10,000 words per column about how my favorite could main event WrestleMania, win the title, and be some mega-star in a scenario that simply put is NOT going to happen. I may as well join one of those virtual game things where you run your own promotion or whatever. There is no endgame satisfying enough or worth while enough to justify all the hours wasted. Now, if my favorite is in a story line on television that is building to that specific moment, then yeah – I will write about all of the fun and explore the possibility.

You see, it is what is happening on TV. Thus, it is reality and a genuine moment in the making. Long story short, fantasy booking is not my cup of tea, even if I do tend to dabble in it every once in a blue moon. Not a part of my fandom at all.

Predictions – This was taken from the comment section a few weeks back. How should you make pay-per-view predictions? Is there a right way or a wrong way? Well, as noted above, the wrong way is to write about how Kevin Owens should be Universal Champions, Sami Zayn should never lose, and every other internet darling needs to be undefeated forever or else they are “BURRRRIEDD!” See CM Punk during his career or Daniel Bryan. Anything less than perfection is instantly blamed on WWE or whatever. Garbage.

Personally, I make my PPV picks simply based on logical. Laugh all you want, but it has proved to give me solid results. If something makes sense, that is probably the best result. Forget swerves and surprises; those are rare. Therefore, nine times out of ten, it won’t happen. Only in rare cases will something shocking take place. I am not going to pick title changes every single month all year long and face/heel turns at each PPV. Again, those things don’t happen regularly, so why bother? It will end up being wrong.

More often than not, what you see is what you get. If a face is built up well enough to dethrone the heel, that is the answer. If a heel tends to cheat a lot and is facing a face without the story, guess what? The heel will cheat to win. Easy.

Nowadays, fans just have to look at the betting odds in the hours leading up to a pay-per-view to get a good picture…except even that is hit or miss. Survivor Series got a bunch wrong last month. By then though, a lot of us fans have already written their predictions down, days in advance. Way too late Sunday afternoon…

Spoilers – I have seen Rogue One two times since it was released in theaters. First on Saturday and then on Wednesday. You know what I did NOT do in the months leading up to the movie release date? I didn’t go on movie websites. I didn’t go on Star Wars forums. I certainly did not go anywhere near headlines that listed *SPOILERS* in the title. Either you are an idiot if you do that…or you want to be spoiled. I’m not sure which is worse honestly.

I don’t know about you, but I did not want to know the Rogue One spoilers. Why? For what purpose? To ruin it before seeing it? Okay, that isn’t fun.

The same goes for wrestling. When Smackdown was taped on Tuesday and aired on Thursday, I rarely (if ever) looked at spoilers. Same with taped RAW episodes or even these days when I watch via Hulu the next day. I do NOT read the results and stay the heck off Twitter in that time frame. Not once all year have I been spoiled this year while watching Raw on Tuesday because I make it a point to NOT get spoiled. I would rather, you know, watch the show…

That brings me to the “I was spoiled by accident and can’t ignore them!” excuse.

Yes, you can. You just choose not to. As referenced above, you can’t spend all day online and visiting forums and then complain if you happen to stumble upon a spoiler. That is your own fault, and I have zero sympathy for you. I am living proof that a wrestling fan can absolutely avoid spoilers if you want to. I’ve done it for years – simply by staying offline and not visiting websites where I KNOW information is easily shared.

If you can’t stay off the internet for a few hours or longer, there are far greater issues at hand than wrestling spoilers.

Positive VS Negative – This just falls on a personal basis. I am more of a positive person. Therefore, I tend to focus on the good and not the bad in wrestling. If you want to be a Negative Ned and nitpick every single detail for the rest of your life, that is your choice, but you are fulfilling your own prophecy because of course, everything will suck and be terrible if that is all you look for. No different than life in general. Be the scrooge during the holiday season, go ahead. That is your choice though and will only get the same in return.

Summary: Ultimately, I would call myself a realistic, logical thinking positive fan. A rarity in the online world, but that is how the internet works sometimes. What kind of fan are YOU? Leave your thoughts below and either stay the course in 2016 or re-examine your fandom. The choice is yours…

