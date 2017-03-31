On the verge of a Wrestlemania with the weakest main event on paper – probably in history – like many others I’m looking for reasons not to inevitably just hate-watch the whole long, dreary mess. So if you want something to get excited about on this card, I point to the rarest of rarity: an actual interesting Tag Team match! Not only that but an Inter-gender Tag Team Match – that’s right, I’m eyeing you John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse.

Personally, I feel like I’m a realist about Tag Team wrestling being lame, particularly mainstream WWE Tag Team wrestling. Thinking that Tag Team matches are this underutilized gem of a style that would break though “if only Vince would let it” is the same kind of mythological Internet punditry groupthink as “make the IC Title meaning something again” and “Dolph Ziggler could be best wrestler in the WWE.” Unfortunately, in modern history of the WWF/E there is just no proof that any of these widely circulated beliefs are true.

But there have been Tag Team matches, this is (obviously) an undeniable fact. Since I’m feeling a little tinge of anticipation in my gut for an upcoming, high-profile Tag Team encounter, today I want to look back and try to determine just what was the best ever Tag Team match in the 32 year history of “The Granddaddy of them all!”

The 411mania Wrestling 3-Way Dance matches up three opponents in an intellectual battle every week. The biggest advantages and disadvantages of each contender will be highlighted before a final ranking will declare the ultimate winner. This week’s 3-Way Dance:

What Was the Best Tag Team Match in Wrestlemania History? WM 1 vs. WM 17 vs. ???

This might be the best ever Wrestlemania Tag Team Match because…

WM 1 – Hulk Hogan & Mr. T vs. Rowdy Roddy Piper & Paul Orndorff = Only ever Tag Team main event

Not only was this match the first Wrestlemania main event, it’s also insanely a Tag Team match! That chances of that ever happening again are, well, 1/33 (and counting). Even more amazingly, you can basically boil down the entire success of the WWF slash current global WWE conglomerate to those few minutes in the ring at Madison Square Garden that night.

And this was all thanks to the fact that you had Hogan & Piper, arguably the two most mainstream stars in pro-wrestling history on either side, and Hogan’s partner was Clubber fucking Lang, which would be the equivalent of putting Dwayne Johnson in a Wrestlemania main event today if there never was a The Rock… and I don’t think that even describes the Mr. T phenomenon properly.

Was the “work-rate” anything special? Probably not, but it did follow the one basic Tag Team match formula that seems to exist – the ol’ “hot tag” bit – and did it well with some truly premium stars, in front of a rapturous audience, so you can’t really ask for anything more than that.

WM 17 – TLC II: Dudley Boyz vs. Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian = Dangerous

At a time when nothing about wrestling looks or feels dangerous anymore (and we as the audience are even pressured to feel guilty about seeing anything remotely dangerous), this entry into the “TLC” series of work between these three teams hit that sweet spot of ECW-inspired violence and WWF 90s clean-ed up stunt work. It also came at the organic end-point of the period when matches like this were still relevant.

Unlike, say forcing a Ladder Match into a 3-way with teams who have no “extreme” background one week before Wrestlemania after we’ve seen the same iteration of this match for the past 15 years anyways (cough, cough), TLC II in 2001 felt like the true culmination of this gimmick-spot style of wrestling and the Tag Team careers of the men involved. Fulfilling this one last dangerous match in their feud was going to propel these men into the main event as singles stars moving forward, and for some it actually did.

NONE = There Are No Good Tag Team Matches at Wrestlemania

I dare you to scour the Wrestlemania record books for a Tag Team match that even remotely belongs in this comparison. There have been a few good matches, a ton of 6-mans, handicaps, Divas tags, and multi-team matches, but there haven’t been any significant 2-on-2 Tag Team matches of any real importance or memorability.

This absence is telling, and plays into the well-known previous distaste for Tag Team wrestling held by Eric Bischoff while he was running WCW, and the less-direct but equally obvious belief shared by Vince and the WWE writers who have rarely featured any tag team matches of any consequence on any card, let alone at a Wrestlemania. What they know, and what most internet wrestling fans don’t want to admit, is that Tag Team wrestling in the American mainstream style just doesn’t work. Mexico, Japan, and even the US indys rely on tag team matches quite extensively, but the WWE clearly wants nothing to with Tag Teams, and, trust me, no one cares.

So since there really are no other important Tag Team matches in Wrestlemania history I’m making a call that in this 3-Way Dance the other two competitors have to go up against an argument that all Tag Team matches suck. Can they prove this theory wrong?

This might NOT be the best ever Wrestlemania Tag Team match because…

WM 1 – Main Event = Wasted opportunity

In the annals of Wrestlemania wasted main event opportunities – from Hogan vs. Flair, Hogan vs. Hart, Angle vs. Austin, Hogan vs. Austin, Hart vs. Luger, Hart vs. HBK II, to Cena vs. Undertaker – the weirdest one that never happened is Hogan vs. Piper because it’s right there! Just take out those other two guys and – boom! – you’ve got a WWF Title Match for the ages. Or hell, you could have had Piper versus his nemesis Superfly Snuka, and Hogan vs. Orndorff if you’d wanted. Or how about this, Hogan vs. Mr. T? Huh… c’mon now! Of all the matches you could have made with the six wrestlers attached to this main event, that Tag Team match had to be the worst option – but that’s what we got.

WM X-7 – TLC II = It’s not a Tag Team match

While technically involving Tag Teams, this match is basically just a mutli-man ladder match. Nothing really distinguishes this one from the Money in the Bank matches or others of that ilk, especially considering that both members of the team didn’t even really need to grab one belt each in order to win the match. There’s no tagging required, and there aren’t that many double-team moves, so to even consider this as a Tag Team match at all, compared to the Wrestlemania 1 main event is kind of unfair.

NONE = Maybe I’m being too hard on Tag Team matches

These kind of matches do generally occur on most cards throughout the years. Sure there were many Wrestlemanias where the Tag Team Titles weren’t even defended, but on the other hand there were events like 2000 and XX that seemed to be almost all Tag Team or Multi-Person matches. Apparently the WWE likes to stuff the Wrestlemania card with as many wrestlers as they can sometimes, and short of a Battle Royal, throwing these shitty tag matches together at least serves as a chance to see some of those old teams preserved on video for historical purposes.

Okay, so these are all reasonable options, but which is the Best Tag Team Match in Wrestlemania history… if there even is one?

#3 = WM X-7 – TLC II

Many place this at the top of the list for the greatest Wrestlemania matches of all time. I could agree, although I’d argue that hardcore stunt wrestling holds up so poorly in retrospect compared to more traditionally wrestled body-on-body matches. But fine, this one is good and was definitely thrilling enough at the time.

Again though, nothing about this match sets it aside as a real Tag Team match other than three established Tag Teams are involved. Sure, it’s a key match in Wrestlemania history, but is also strong evidence of how rare it is for a Tag Team match to breakthrough as being significant in mainstream American wrestling. Kobashi & Misawa vs. Kawada & Taue didn’t need to get crotched on the top rope after falling off a ladder to make Tag Team wrestling memorable, so at the end of the day it’s hard for me to truly consider this better than even the worst pure Tag Team match, if I’m making a Best Tag Team Match in History list… as I am.

# 2 = NONE

Tag team wrestling is just a place to hide wrestlers with weaknesses, or get some experience for young guys, but in all reality has no real upside in the long-term career of a WWE Superstar, unless they feel the need to wallow in obscurity for 10 years and hope a steroid scandal wipes the roster clean of all the main event-ers again… but I have a feeling that’s not gonna happen too often in a lifetime.

Nah, Tag Team wrestling is a good time killer, sometimes, but it’s never going to be a marquee part of the show again like it was back at WM 1. I mean, they could have easily used LT or Floyd Mayweather in Tag Teams with higher profile wrestlers to try and make better overall matches with those celebrities, but instead they took the risk and went with singles matches.

That’s because at the end of the day, the wear-down rest hold comeback is better than the hot tag. This is the only explanation. On this conclusion there can be no debate.

#1 = Hulk Hogan & Mr. T vs. Rowdy Roddy Piper & Paul Orndorff

However, as pointless as Tag Team wrestling is, there’s no erasing from history just how incredible it was to have Prime Hogan, Prime Piper and Prime Mr. T (oh, and that other guy), all in one match. This was the seed will bloom into thousands of Wrestlemanias, long past we’re all gone. If this match had been like, say, the Heroes of Wrestling PPV main event, that Jay Leno & DPP vs. Hogan & Bischoff match, or even the Hogan & Beefcake vs. Money Inc. tag match “co-main event” from WM 9, then I imagine none of us would be here today so passionately following pro-wrestling.

Look, I know you’re not going to be able to battle this one against the qualities of a 5-star match with a Revival vs. #DIY 2/3 Falls match, or something, but pro-wrestling (especially the WWE) is obviously about more than “star ratings” and work-rate. Otherwise, you know what, we’d have nothing but 5-star matches at Wrestlemania; it’s obviously been possible. But the main events for Wrestlemania 33 and Wrestlemania 1 prove that personality trumps work-rate, and while you can always argue about moves used, technical skill applied, and exciting near-falls, the shit that Hogan, Piper, Lesnar and Goldberg can do with like one move is the stuff that truly gets the most amount of people hyped.

So congrats, WM 1 main event, you’re the 411mania 3-Way Dance Best Tag Team Match in Wrestlemania history… if not the only memorable Tag Team match the legendary event has ever produced.