Things haven’t exactly been running as smoothly as Bray Wyatt would have hoped since becoming WWE Champion. He thought that Randy Orton had his back, so much so that he let his former right-hand man Luke Harper leave his side. Big mistake. With Harper on the loose & Orton proven to be untrustworthy, Bray’s championship reign is in serious jeopardy heading into WrestleMania.

Erick Rowan seems to be on his way back if videos on his Twitter are any indication, but let’s be honest: Rowan has always been portrayed as the weak link of the Wyatt Family. Getting him back is like Dr. Evil getting the one inept guard back at his side.

Bray needs some help. He had some help backstage at SmackDown Live on March 21st, but a bunch of random guys in sheep masks aren’t going to save the Age of Wyatt. He needs muscle. He needs people at the level of Luke Harper & Braun Strowman. Granted, that’s not an easy thing to find, but Bray has a reputation of finding men on the outskirts of life and raising them to another level.

I’ve scoured the NXT roster, along with the WWE roster & the free agent wire, for some potential additions to the Wyatt Family. Bray is a natural leader and needs some people to lead right now, so I figure any suggestions would help him immensely.

Kassius Ohno: I know it’s so Internet to suggest this guy at the top of the list for anything, but it makes sense. Ohno & Wyatt know each other well from the Wyatt Family’s time in NXT. Kassius is a skilled wrestler that would be more than capable in the types of fights that Bray & his men inevitably get themselves into. He also has the disheveled appearance that Wyatt Family members typically have, and wearing coveralls or a tanktop & jeans would help him get taken more seriously than his current wrestling attire of knockoff NBA logos showcased on spandex tops & trunks.

The Authors of Pain: Akam & Rezar definitely fit the bill of “muscle”. Each man weighs close to or over three hundred pounds, and as a tag team they’ve run roughshod over everybody in NXT. Paul Ellering is currently their advisor, and he’s certainly a persuasive man, but I don’t think Bray would have much of a problem luring them to his side.

Aleister Black: The man formerly known as Tommy End has yet to debut on the NXT roster, but will do so soon and already has quite the reputation as a vicious individual that’s beat the crap out of people across the world. What he lacks in stature he makes up for in striking power, and would be a solid addition to Bray’s flock.

Killian Dain: You wanna talk about big boys? This man stands 6’4 and weighs 322 lbs. Dude is a monster, and we know how Bray loves his monsters. Killian is currently part of sAnitY, so he’s got plenty of experience with crazy people & outcasts & would fit into the Wyatt Family pretty well.

Elias Samson: The Drifter appears to be on his way to the main roster after losing a Loser Leaves NXT match to Kassius Ohno on this week’s edition of NXT. People that lose Loser Leaves NXT matches typically appear on the main roster soon after. I’m not sure Samson would be as good of a fit as a lot of the names on the list, but the dude is a drifter and could probably use some type of home. He could also play Bray’s entrance music for him.

Blake & Murphy: Remember these guys? They used to be NXT Tag Team Champions what seems like ages ago. They’re still on the NXT roster hanging out in Orlando, but aren’t really doing a whole heck of a lot. They split up and each man went on to prove that Alexa Bliss was the strong link of their tag team. They should get back together, and they definitely need somebody to show them the way. That somebody could easily be Bray Wyatt.

Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel: Speaking of guys that broke up and went on to do nothing, Bray’s real brother & Curt Hennig’s son have done very little of note since getting drafted to the Raw roster. They’re a couple of guys that need some motivation and a change of scenery more than just about anybody else at this point. They might be too damaged to work in this role at this point, but if anybody can get something out of them it would be Bray.

The Ascension: I thought Konnor & Victor were pretty damaged, but they seemed to get over pretty well with their appearance in Southpaw Regional Wrestling as the Surf Dudes With Attitudes. If they don’t want to bring that gimmick to SmackDown Live, they could also work as Wyatt Family members. They showed potential as minions during their brief association with Stardust.

The Hardys: OK, how about these guys for a longshot? Impact Wrestling is going to make usage of the Broken Matt & Brother Nero gimmicks very difficult for anybody else, but in order for Matt & Jeff to achieve their full potential these days they need to be a bit off-kilter. Working with Bray Wyatt as brain-washed Wyatt Family members should allow Matt & Jeff to access their creative sides.

War Machine: Ray Rowe & Hanson are two bad dudes that can go in the ring. They’ve been tearing it up in Ring of Honor the past couple of years but rumor has it that they’re on their way out and looking for a home with WWE or somewhere else. Bray wouldn’t have any problems with anybody with these guys as his backup.

So there’s ten options for Bray to consider. Some two-man units, some singles guys. Let’s go through them & see which has the best potential.

The Ascension & the Axel/Dallas pairing seem too much like damaged goods to me. Putting them with Bray would lower the value of the Wyatt Family at this point.

Samson, Blake & Murphy don’t seem like good fits.

I really like the Hardys idea on multiple levels but I don’t think Matt & Jeff would go for it.

I don’t think they’ll split the Authors from Ellering, unless Precious Paul wants to go home. Which is always possible, it’s not like he needs the money.

Black & certainly War Machine wouldn’t have enough WWE experience, but that could work in their favor for something like this.

Ohno seems like he’s going to be one of the NXT staples. I wouldn’t expect him to get the call up anytime soon.

Dain…well, I’ve got no good reason to leave Dain out. His name isn’t even part of the sAnitY name, so it’s not like him leaving that group takes anything away from them. Maybe Bray ends up going with him & Rowan as the newest version of the Wyatt Family? That seems like the most likely outcome to me at this point.

What do you guys think? Does Bray need a new Wyatt Family? Who would you put in it? Let me know in the comment section or hit me up Twitter! I’ll pass the word on to Bray because all of us backwoods hillbillies stick together.