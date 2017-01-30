The smoke has cleared and rays of the sun are shining clear through the murky clouds of one of the most anticipated Wrestling events of the year. WWE’s presentation and architecture of The Royal Rumble is like no other. There is one solid foundation with an infrastructure that goes through several changes over the course of it’s blueprint with one person’s vision pulling the strings. That person is none other than Vince McMahon himself. His evil genius is what keeps every wrestling fan, reporter and promoter on the very top of their game, knowing they will fall behind the script if they sleep on just one chapter. The alter ego of Vinnie Mac is still relevant and if last night’s rumble was any indication, he is still in active pursuit of the ultimate unwanted move.

Let me start off by saying I am still in awe of how entertaining the overall Royal Rumble event was and thought the booking of the match itself, for the most part was clearly the best it’s ever been. In the wrestling business, your job as a script writer or head of creative is to give the fans a scenario to rally around and one that keeps them glued to the screen. The ingenuity behind having the succession of Mark Henry, Braun Stroman, Sami Zayn, and Tye Dillinger at “10” was a perfect transition based on current storylines. Afterwards the Ellsworth/Ambrose spot and the Brock/Goldberg moment went on without a hiccup. This all accounted for a decently planned show until Vince’s mind came out on top in the end and left us asking why.

Before I get into the why, I have to play into the what. What about Styles and Cena? What about Owens and Reigns? What about Charlotte and Bayley? The undercard in this year’s Rumble may have been the best one on one combat over the 30 year run of the show. The match makers in WWE gave us the entertainment we all have been clamoring for and left very few things up for interpretation, with the first being Charlotte as an Elite Performer within the wrestling circuit.

Charlotte has really grown over the last year to heights we may have never seen. She remains undefeated in PPV bouts (a streak that could rival Taker’s WM streak) and continues to show an athleticism inside the ring that 90% of the entire roster, male and female could only dream of sustaining. Her eloquence can be seen from the nosebleeds and her dominance is second to none. Her evolution as the Queen of the Women’s division makes even Moolah turn and bow. The opportunities going forward are endless and she could even bring back the crossover conversation that hasn’t been mentioned since the late China herself. Another WM moment is certainly in the cards.

Now onto the Kevin Owens show and why it continues to be must see TV. Sorry Miz, but you are now second to the KO show. Owens has done what few are rarely able to do and that’s take their own style inside a WWE ring without proper translation. No conversion, no changeup. What Kevin brings to WWE is what he brought to ROH. This a style that has revolutionized WWE and Vince was smart to let it ride. His brilliance inside the ring and his uncanny ability to drop a promo without warning is something that cannot be taught. Kevin has it and refuses to let it go. His match with Roman included everything you want to see in a main attraction. The Stone Cold Stunner imitation and the mocking of Superman himself was enough to get San Antonio in a frenzy. Bravo KO and thank you for giving the WWE an attitude that has been sorely missed.

Speaking of Attitude, AJ Styles is still seeing nightmares of the double AA that took Mr. Cena to new heights. Heights in which the Nature Boy can only relate. His record tying 16th championship run, while short (my opinion), is well deserved. Disregarding all the negatives of his overall brand, Cena has done more for this business over the years in ways of representation and growth than any other employee. His imprint will be everlasting.

As far as imprint, AJ Styles arrived last year and still is giving the crowd everything they were asking for over the last 10 years. He is one of the other rarities along with KO that has been able to keep his style and see it grow even further inside the WWE. Vince has never been an “Indy” or “other Federation” lover, but AJ has turned too many heads for him to be held back. His match last night was the signal that he will also have a WM moment this year that will rival that of some of the best.

Lastly, all of these moments could have disappeared when the Roman Empire was risen in the form of #30. It is an unprecedented move and one Vince surely was involved with. There was so many questions about this spot with very little answers. Was it all set up as a precursor to a Taker/Roman match at WM? If so, what about the Braun Stroman spot earlier in the quest to bury Reigns? Could we be talking a Triple threat match?

I have no problem with Randy winning the rumble, but haven’t we seen this chapter in the WWE handbook already? Shouldn’t it be Bray’s turn to focus on gold? Either way you look at it, the Royal Rumble match itself may not have lived up to expectations, but it did set up a litany of options moving forward. Hopefully, these options keep us just as interested as the undercard that stole the show!

***The above article expresses my opinions only. As always, I stand behind my views and am interested to hear yours. I look forward to seeing your comments…………