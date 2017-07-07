– ROH’s Will Ferrara spoke with WZ for a new interview. Highlights are below:

On why he turned on Cheeseburger at the Ring of Honor TV tapings: “That was funny. You were there, right? You saw when I kicked him in the nuts. That was the funniest part. I feel that the time is now quite simply because I am sick of waiting. Burger and I, we’ve been teaming for awhile and even before we started teaming on TV our friendship and relationship goes way back. He’s getting to do all the cool stuff. He’s going to Japan, teaming with his heroes and I am stuck here watching him from afar. Instead of waiting for my time I did what I had to do and if Cheeseburger has some beef with me he knows where to find me. I’ll knock him down every time.”

On going from attending ROH training camps to running them as an assistant trainer: “You never stop learning. We have different coaches like Frankie Kazarian will be a coach for the first time. I am looking forward to picking his brain. We’ve got Christopher Daniels and Delirious. When I first did the camps I remember that I had never experienced anything like it. If I could learn all of that in two days in the Dojo it was more than I learned in the past year anywhere else. I just needed to be around that environment as often as possible. That’s why I just kept going to camps. When the door opened up to do ring crew I went there. I wanted to be a part of the Ring of Honor environment. Fast forward and now I am running the camps. I get the chance to keep learning and help people who are in the shoes I wore before. I want everyone to get a job. I want us all to have fun and bring the best out of each other. I am just happy I get a chance to be at the camps and play my part.”