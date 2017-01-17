– William Regal spoke with ESPN for a new interview discussing Chris Hero’s return to NXT as Kassius Ohno. Some highlights are below:

On what Hero’s return means for NXT: “This generation look up to him, so to have him back is great. Now he’s gone away and basically reinvented his style. When you get somebody as good as him and taking notice of him, it’s no different than Bryan. Daniel Bryan influenced a generation, and now Chris is doing it. It’s great to have him back, and I’m happy for him.”

On the key to Hero’s success: “It’s entirely up to him. He’s just got to stay healthy, that’s the No. 1 thing, the hardest thing. It’s the great thing that people have no idea about, because of the way we are now, that injuries stop you doing what you do…Chris needs to take care of his health and make sure he’s doing all of his therapy in his knees and whatever else. If he does that, and he looks after himself, he can go all the way. He’s got the height, he’s incredibly talented, he carries himself well, and talks well. I hope it works out.”