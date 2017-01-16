– Wolfgang, who was part of the WWE UK Championship Tournament, spoke with ESPN for a new interview. Highlights are below:

On how Jake Roberts influenced his life: “I don’t speak to Jake anymore unfortunately. I met him a handful of times. But he’s someone I’d like to one day be face to face with again and thank him for everything he did for me. However miniscule it was to him, the five or 10 minutes that I got to speak with him, I learned so much. Not just about wrestling. A lot of life lessons came from him too. Just little things – how to communicate with people. How to treat people with respect. Manners! Nothing I hadn’t dealt with before, but to have Jake “The Snake” Roberts look into your eyes … he’s a guy you can listen to for hours because he’s so knowledgeable about the business. Everything he had to say, he had my full attention. He’s someone I can hopefully meet again.”

On Roberts’ road to redemption: “Jake is someone that’s never given up. He was at a low point in his life, but to see the turnaround, to see the change in him … DDP Yoga works miracles for some people, and I’m so happy and proud that Jake’s back to his old self, and that he’s working again and involved with the WWE whenever he can be. He’s someone that we nearly lost but I’m so happy we didn’t because the guy’s an absolute fountain of knowledge — and there’s a lot to be learned from listening to him talk.”

On Drew Galloway’s influence on his career: “He’s still a massive influence on me, just now because since leaving WWE, he’s made a bit of a name for himself as a traveling world champ, almost. He’s someone who really puts all of himself into this. He’s one of the best entertainers there ever was in professional wrestling. For him to come out of Scotland, he’s leading by example.”