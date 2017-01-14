In an interview with The Scottish Sun, WWE UK Championship tournament participant Wolfgang spoke about getting the call to be involved and meeting William Regal. Here are highlights:

On getting the call from WWE: “I had been waiting for the phone call from William Regal all day and when it arrived it was a wet one. It was getting late and I thought he might not call now. I literally dipped a toe in to this cosy bath and the phone started ringing. When he phoned up and said there was an offer on the table for you, we’d like you represent Scotland in the first ever UK Championship tournament. It’s something I’m still trying to digest.”

On meeting William Regal: “Meeting William Regal, who is a guy I’ve been watching since I was 12 years old and he’s a guy I’ve always looked up to especially being from Blackpool. I used to ride donkeys down there with my family so it felt like a personal connection. He made me believe, if he can do it then there must be a way in for me and to meet him was validating for me.”

On showcasing his pro wrestling skills: “Whenever you tell someone in the pub you’re a wrestler they tell you about the US guys and I tell them I’m just as good and now I am able to showcase that. I left my job to work with my mum and dad in the pub and it has allowed me to do my own thing as well as paying the mortgage.”