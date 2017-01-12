– WWE announced today that Asuka will defend the NXT Women’s Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at NXT Takeover: San Antonio. Asuka will defend the championship against Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay at the event, which takes place on January 28th.

The updated card is below:

* NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

* NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4 Way Match: Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka

* Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger