wrestling / News

Women’s Title Match Set For NXT Takeover: San Antonio

January 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
nxt-takeover-san-antonio-asuka-peyton-royce-billy-kay-nikki-cross

– WWE announced today that Asuka will defend the NXT Women’s Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at NXT Takeover: San Antonio. Asuka will defend the championship against Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay at the event, which takes place on January 28th.

The updated card is below:

* NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
* NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4 Way Match: Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka
* Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

article topics :

NXT Takeover: San Antonio, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading