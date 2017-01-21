After a highly successful opener to 2016 in Chapter 25, PROGRESS Wrestling returns to Manchester for their second show of the year. Last time out, Marty Scurll won the PROGRESS Title from Will Ospreay in an incredible match-up that I still think might be the best match I’ve seen in PROGRESS thus far. Mark Haskins gets another title shot tonight against Scurll in the main event, while Tommy End returns to face James Davis in the build-up to the TLC match between the Sumerian Death Squad and The London Riots next month. So we aren’t slowing down, and given that PROGRESS’ debut in Manchester was a rousing success, I’m excited to see how they’ll follow that up.

We are TAPED from The Ritz in Manchester, England.

Your hosts are Glen Joseph & Callum Leslie, who appears to be the designated Manchester commentator.

The Origin (Dave Mastiff & Zack Gibson) vs. Big Damo & Joe Coffey vs. Sweet Jesus (Pastor William Eaver & Chuck Mambo) vs. The Dazzler Team (Darrell Allen & Earl Black Jr.)

This is quite the “debut” load to be dropped on me in the first match. This is the first time we’ll have seen current NXT wrestler Big Damo and his partner Joe Coffey on a main show thus far, and it’s also the first time I’ve ever heard of the Dazzler Team. I’ve yet to see Chuck Mambo wrestle either, but he’s with perhaps my favorite gimmick in the history of wrestling in Pastor William Eaver, so he’s got to be at least decent. And of course, there’s Zack Gibson and Dave Mastiff of The Origin who have proved to be two of the more entertaining members of the group in a personality sense. If anything, this ought to be a mess of chaotic fun.

Sweet Jesus comes out to the most hilariously corny mashup of Personal Jesus and some reggae track that would be awful in literally any other context, but in this context, it’s the best thing to happen to wrestling in years. Dazzler Team coming out mean-mugging and looking all serious with no kneepads is cool and all, but your name is the fucking DAZZLER TEAM, let’s not try to be Tim Thatcher here. That’s like Drew Gulak and Tracy Williams being called the Wacky Clan or something. Bill Eaver and Darrell Allen start off, but the Pastor’s praying antics roll on too much for Earl Black Jr, who attacks Eaver. The Pastor fights back though and is able to tag into his partner Chuck Mambo, who puts on a Surfboard in a cute bit. Mambo tags Eaver back in while this is happening, and he springs Allen right into a nifty Perfectplex from Eaver. Mambo tags right back in and tries to tag in someone from The Origin, but both Mastiff and Gibson dip to the floor. That allows the Dazzler team to take control of Mambo. Mastiff blind tags a rolling Darrell Allen, and corners Chuck Mambo in The Origin’s corner. Mambo has a chance at tagging the Pastor, but Mastiff recognizes this and takes Eaver off of the apron as Gibson works over Mambo. Chuck is eventually able to tag in Joe Coffey for his team’s first taste of action, and he runs wild. He puts Darrell Allen on his shoulders while Giant Swinging Earl Black Jr in a neat spot. He tries a deadlift German on Allen, but eventually just throws him back on his head. He tries to tag Big Damo, but Mastiff breaks that up and jumps Coffey along with Gibson, allowing The Origin to work over the Iron Man for a little bit. Earl Black Jr blind tags Dave Mastiff, which sends The Origin into their corner and allows the Dazzler Team to work over Coffey. Coffey rolls out of a double backdrop pretty scarily, but is able to tag in Big Damo, who does the Michael Elgin Samoan Drop/Fallaway Slam move on The Dazzler Team. Zack Gibson bitch slaps the big man, to which Damo responds with a Jacknife Powerbomb and a jumping elbow. Dave Mastiff and Big Damo finally face off, and it’s as awesome as you’d expect. The Dazzler Team breaks it up and foolishly goes for suplexes of their own on the big men, which predictably doesn’t get very far. Joe Coffey and Zack Gibson come in to help, as does Chuck Mambo, but Chuck is a bit lost as to where he’s supposed to figure into this whole situation. Bill Eaver talks him back into the corner before Damo and Mastiff each take two men down with suplexes. They trade shots in the center of the ring until Mastiff just punches him in the dick and sends him outside. Sweet Jesus sends Mastiff to the outside, and a Bill Eaver feint dive allows Mambo to come out on top of everybody with a Tope Con Hilo. Eaver turns around to find himself in the ring with Darrell Allen and measures for the Clothesline from Heaven, but Darrel gets out and enzuigiris the Pastor down. Gibson comes in and puts a wacky butterfly on Allen, but turns around into Meteora from Chuck Mambo that sends both men crashing and burning. Earl Allen Jr comes up behind Mambo and German Suplexes him out of his boots, but he runs into Coffey and Damo who destroy him an assisted discus clothesline and a senton respectively. Eaver chucks both men out and gets a nearfall on Black, but Zack Gibson ends up rolling up Mambo with a handful of tights to win the match at the 17 minute mark. *** It was a bit too long for what it really needed to be, but everybody in the match had such a defined role that even the slower moments were entertaining enough to get a pass from me. I liked the psychology early of random people getting the tag to piss each other off, especially from The Origin who had no real desire to work with anybody but themselves. I also liked the build-up of the Damo vs. Mastiff faceoff, even if it didn’t really amount to much in an action sense. It’s just nice to see tension built in a match that could have served just fine as a mindless spotfest. So I’d say the return to Manchester is off to a fine start.

Big Damo and Joe Coffey destroy everybody left in the ring after the match, Sweet Jesus included, so I’ve a feeling we haven’t seen the last of them as a team.

Jack Sexsmith vs. Bubblegum

Last time we saw Jack Sexsmith, he was involved in one of the weirdest matches I’ve ever seen in a four-way at Chapter 23, a match in which I couldn’t actually muster up anything to say in my analysis it was that insane. Bubblegum had a much more… reserved performance in the opener of the last Manchester show against Mark Haskins. This ought to be something.

Sexsmith is in a sharing mood tonight, sharing a bottle of whipped cream with some fans as he comes out on stage. He even licks some off of the crotch of a fan’s pants, which warms my heart. Bubblegum snatches the microphone from Jim Smallman, and is interrupted by the “He’s Jus a Rentboy” chants. He hilariously says that this isn’t a good time to chant that, and points at the GIMP~! Bubblegum tries a test of strength, so Sexsmith just sticks his hand down his tights and throws his hands up too. Bubblegum ain’t havin’ that shit, and he smacks Sexsmith in the face. We have a full moon in Manchester early on, and Sexsmith seems to be okay with it. He hits a few Atomic Drops and eventually gives a full moon from Bubblegum’s side of the world. He smacks Bubblegum’s ass and sends him out of the ring, which forces the Gimp to ask for the same treatment. Bubblegum is sick of this shit, and he dropkicks Sexsmith out of the ring. Sexsmith is so delirious that he flies into the fans, but is able to find his way back into the ring, bare ass and all. Bubblegum is in firm control however. They have a test of strength over a couple fingers Bubblegum stuck down his own trunks, but Sexsmith takes them in the mouth anyway and uses that to fuel a comeback. Bubblegum rattles Sexsmith with an enzuigiri, but Jack kicks out of a release suplex at 2. Boston Crab follows by Bubblegum, but Sexsmith actually really cleverly uses the referee’s hand to make a tapping sound, fooling Bubblegum into believing he’d won the match. Of course, it was a ruse and HERE COMES MR. COCKO~! Bubblegum tries to throw referee Joel Allen into the path, which allows Bubblegum to hit the Ice Cream Headache for the win in 9 minutes. **1/4 I mean, there’s a ceiling in terms of snowflake ratings for this sort of comedy match, but there’s no denying that it was a great bit of perverse fun if you’ve got the stomach for it. The hilarity of it all was it actually had a bit of psychology as Bubblegum was in over his head in the sleaze department, and it nearly cost him the match as he tried to compete. The action – when there was any – wasn’t much, but this match had a purpose and it served it very well so it’s hard to penalize it much..

South Pacific Power Couple (Dahlia Black & TK Cooper) vs. Flash Morgan Webster & Pollyanna

We saw Black and Cooper for the first time – at least in this series of reviews – back at Chapter 25 as part of a magnificently fun women’s four-way match, where they were so ridiculously over-the-top with their affection for each other that it actually became entertaining. Pollyanna was a part of that match too, and her partner in Morgan Webster seems to pretty much be here because he didn’t have much to do. I’m a fan of intergender wrestling/mixed tags if it’s done correctly, so I’m coming into this with fairly high expectations.

Webster and Pollyanna come out separately which means I have to sit through Pollyanna’s offensive theme music for the second show in a row. Cooper and Webster start us off, and it’s mostly what you’d expect. He tags Pollyanna in, and she keeps a wristlock going on TK Cooper. Cooper smacks her to get out of it, and here comes Dahlia Black who looks quite wonderful. She jaws with Pollyanna a little bit, which proves to be a bad idea as Pollyanna whips her across the ring by her hair. Webster eventually finds his way back in, but Cooper finds the upper hand and lets Dahlia use her as a foot-rest, only for Webster to suplex her and tag Pollyanna back in. Pollyanna lays Dahlia across the second turnbuckle, and double-stomps her down. Pollyanna heads to the second rope, but TK Cooper sweeps her off and that allows the Power Couple to take control. Black and Cooper kissing instead of tagging is just the right amount of ridiculous. Pollyanna manages to fight both of them off and tries for the tag, but Dahlia Black tugs Webster off of the apron and allows her boyfriend to take control again. Cooper and Black head up top for a double Swantons, but Pollyanna moves and the Power Couple crashes and burns, and she gives TK Cooper a DDT en route to the hot tag to Morgan Webster! Flash dives out on top of Cooper with a Tope Suicida, and he’s rolling. A running Shooter gets a two count for Flash. He armdrags Cooper into Black in the corner and tries for the Brit Pop Drop on Cooper, who escapes and is able to shitcan him to the floor, only for Pollyanna to make her comeback on Dahlia Black. Pollyanna hits a sloppy Magnum Driver on Dahlia and throws a barrage of forearms to Cooper, who just slugs her in the stomach. Webster saves and Pollyanna gets back up for the Pollinator on Dahlia, but Dahlia kicks out! They look for a double team, but Cooper dispatches of Flash and the Power Couple hits a sweet Double Stomp/FU double team, but Flash breaks up the count. Pollyanna goes HAM on the Power Couple with chops, but TK catches her and they hit a World’s Strongest Slam/Lungblower combo for another great nearfall. TK heaves Pollyanna up again, but Flash saves her and makes TK give his girlfriend a Stunner! Dahlia breaks the count, so Flash follows with a Tornado DDT on TK Cooper. He focuses on Dahlia, WHO GIVES HIM A REVERSE RANA! She turns around into A DUDEBUSTER FROM POLLYANNA! TK COOPER SAVES! TK Cooper wraps a chain around his hand, but Pollyanna ducks and drops him with a right hand of her own. Dahlia breaks up a Pollinator and they brawl out to the floor as Webster HITS COOPER WITH A 630! Flash Morgan Webster and Pollyanna win a great match at the 16 minute mark. ***3/4 Another PROGRESS show, and another showstealer from the women. This was just a tremendously fun match and one of the better mixed tag matches you’re liable to see this side of BDK-era CHIKARA quite frankly. I know intergender wrestling is a pretty polarizing subject to a lot of people and rightly so in some instances, but they worked that tricky line with precision here and turned out several awesome sequences that really made any sort of “gender barrier” purely imaginary. Pollyanna was again over BIG as a babyface, so everything she did here against the overbearing Power Couple worked like a charm. She was a pro at selling, a pro at turning it on, and she played off of Morgan Webster really well when you consider the fact that it’s not this is Candice and Joey we’re watching. So yeah, this was just pure fun from the opening bell and I really hope PROGRESS keeps deepening its women’s division, because I’ve loved everything I’ve seen of it so far.

Timothy Thatcher vs. Jack Gallagher

YES. I know Thatcher has fallen out of favor with plenty a wrestling fan, but even still, I don’t know how this is a match you COULDN’T get excited for. These are two guys who are really similar in the ring, but literally couldn’t be anymore different outside of it. Timothy Thatcher doesn’t care about your stupid flashy entrances or your crowd connection, and Jack Gallagher loves playing to the crowd and being wacky. I CAN’T WAIT.

Thatcher plays the joint manipulation game early, but Gallagher is able to use his craftiness to escape. Thatcher ties him up again and has him stuck with a keylock, but Gallagher tries a Calf Slicer, only for Thatcher to rather easily find the ropes. Gallagher ties Thatcher up in a surfboard, but stomps the EVOLVE champ’s knees into the mat. Gallagher is almost able to find a kneebar, but settles for a bridging reverse Muta Lock. Thatcher gets frustrated and kicks at Gallagher, who just wrenches his leg back and pulls mount, throwing some palm strikes before transitioning into a cross armbreaker. Gallagher has the upper hand it seems, so Thatcher gets the fuck out of Dodge and heaves Gallagher chest-first onto the apron. That ends up being a bad idea, as Gallagher grabs him coming in and Dragon Screws him through the second rope before going after the leg. Gallagher ties Timothy’s legs up and bridges back in a nasty move, but Thatcher finds the ropes. Thatcher tries going after the arm, but Gallagher again gets Thatcher’s leg and pretty much takes him down at will. Thatcher doesn’t have many options but to kick Gallagher to break, and he throws some lifters to create some space. Thatcher makes the mistake of throwing a knee with his bad leg, as Gallagher catches it and puts on a kneebar that forces Thatcher to get to the ropes again. Thatcher is able to use his brute strength to hoist Gallagher up for a several Gutwrench Suplexes. He tries a Fujiwara, but Jack finds the ropes. Butterfly Suplex scores for Thatcher, followed by the Fujiwara again! They trade forearms in the center of the ring after Jack breaks the Fujiwara, until Gallagher drops Thatcher on his head with a German! Thatcher rattles Gallagher with a headbutt, but Gallagher catches a running Thatcher and rolls through into a Boston Crab! Gallagher puts his knee in the small of the back, and Thatcher taps at the 13 minute mark. ***1/4 I can’t really call this a disappointment as such because their grappling was extraordinarily great, but they had an extra gear to hit and they didn’t really get there. But as ever with a Timothy Thatcher match, there was some tremendous limbwork and a great story told, so sometimes that sort of stuff is forgiveable if everything else is top-notch, which it was. I liked how Thatcher tried to use his strength and size to bully Gallagher around, but even with the sizable strength difference, Jack was just too skilled for Thatcher to deal with. Every time Thatcher tried to go after the arm, Gallagher had it scouted and took out the bad leg. Every time Thatcher got pissed and tried to strike it out with Gallagher, Jack slithered under, took his leg, and put him in a submission. I know it’s a tricky line to cross, but sometimes you have to tell a story of one wrestler simply being better than the other. And in this match, Jack Gallagher was simply the better wrestler and that story was told tremendously throughout this all-too-short match.

Mikey Whiplash vs. Rampage Brown

This is the first time I’ll have seen former ICW champion Mr. Whiplash in a PROGRESS ring thus far, but he has competed under his government name Michael Gilbert in the company before. Rampage Brown just seems to be running in place, but has a perpetual place on the card being the big badass babyface, so I guess he’s as good an opponent as any. Who doesn’t love watching a hoss fight anyway?

Whiplash comes out to Placebo’s cover of “Running Up That Hill”, which I’m sure you’d remember from that stellar Shawn/Taker II video package 7 years ago. Not sure how well it works as an entrance theme – especially compared to Rampage’s AWESOME music – but it’s the thought that counts. The bell rings, and things devolve into a trade of strikes barely even a minute into the proceedings. Rampage dodges a Jawbreaker Lariat and dropkicks Mikey out of the ring, chopping him around the ring. Whiplash battles back and slams Rampage on the floor before hitting a Cactus Elbow from the apron. Whiplash charges at Rampage, who BIELS HIM THROUGH THE CHAIRS ALL THE WAY TO THE BAR! Rampage attempts to follow up, but Whiplash backdrops him on the floor and goes to work on his leg as they head back to the ring. Whiplash takes his time dissecting Rampage, putting in a Figure Four on the ringpost. They finally find their way into the ring, where Brown invites Whiplash to throw some forearms at him, which pays off as Rampage catches him on the rebound with a Samoan Drop. He turns Whiplash inside out with a shoulder block that gets two. Whiplash battles back, but Rampage ducks a clothesline and hits a Backdrop Driver for anohter two count. Whiplash comes back with a lariat that gets two, and he follows that with a crossface, only for Rampage to find the rope. Whiplash looks for a shotgun dropkick in the corner, but Rampage dodges and leaves Mikey in the Tree of Woe before setting him on the top rope for a nasty Back Superplex. That gets 2 as well. Mikey goes to the apron, but Rampage grabs him and pulls him in for a Piledriver, getting the win in 13 minutes. *1/2 As much as this wily Manchester crowd tried to help them, this was about as sluggishly average as you could get. Nothing was done with any urgency, and the structure was such that nothing really felt consequential. It was ‘one guy hits move, lay around while we think of another move, rinse repeat.’ Luckily it was just boring rather than actively bad, but still nothing we needed to see.

James Davis vs. Tommy End

At Chapter 25, Michael Dante and Rob Lynch battled to choose one of the stipulations for the final Riots vs. SDS match at Chapter 27. Lynch picked up the win there and chose a TLC match, and the winner of this match between Davis and End will choose a second stipulation. I like this as a booking device personally, and watching Tommy End beat the shit out of huge English dudes is never not going to be great.

No tie-ups here, as Tommy End begins the proceedings by BOOTING THE SHIT OUT OF DAVIS! James fights back with a sweet dropkick and THREE TOPE SUICIDAS! Davis gives Tommy an exploder into the corner as they re-enter the ring, but End dodges a moonsault and schools him with some educated footwork and a double stomp. Tommy hits a Ripcord Elbow, but turns around into a lariat from Davis that gets a two count. Tommy battles back with the spinning knee, followed by a sweet German for a nearfall of his own. Davis dodges a top rope double stomp, but eats a nasty spinning back kick, a knee, and finally a small package that only gets the Dutchman a nearfall. Tommy tries to follow up, but Davis SPITS BLOOD IN HIS FACE! Davis gets 2 off of an Air Raid Crash to follow. Davis hits a Finlay Roll and goes up top for a HUGE Moonsault, but Tommy barely gets a shoulder up. A Davis Ligerbomb gets another nearfall! Davis looks for a pair of suplexes and a powerbomb, but Tommy escapes and double stomps Davis. Tommy throws another spinning back kick, and an Octopus Stretch gets Tommy the win in 9 minutes. **1/4 This started off so promisingly, but they didn’t really put together a match that could do their opening minute justice. After that, it devolved into a slightly more fun version of the previous Whiplash/Rampage match and that wasn’t really what I was looking for from this. But hey, 1/9 of this match was five stars so take for that what you will.

Tommy takes a microphone from Jim Smallman, and names his stipulation; the team that loses can never team in PROGRESS again.

PROGRESS World Title: Marty Scurll © vs. Mark Haskins

Scurll won the belt from Will Ospreay at Chapter 25 in a classic matchup, and Haskins again slots his way into the first challenger for a new PROGRESS champ after beating Zack Gibson at the same event. Given the two’s robust catalogue of great matches in PROGRESS thus far – Haskins vs. Ciampa at Chapter 22 and the aforementioned Scurll title win against Ospreay are great examples – I think we’re in for quite a treat here.

The more I watch these PROGRESS shows, the better Marty Scurll’s Portishead theme music becomes. Fits him perfectly. It’s a furious grappling exchange early as Haskins tries to get an advantageous position, but Scurll is game and they’re at a standoff. Haskins rolls into a Sharpshooter and nearly has it locked, but Marty shakes him off and nearly locks in a Chickenwing, only for Haskins to break and nearly crack him with a kick. Scurll attempts a Lope, but Haskins catches him, superkicks him, and comes out on top of the champ with a Tope Suicida! Marty goes after the challenger’s eyes and powerbombs him on the apron before superkicking him from the apron. Back in the ring, Marty is in firm control, going after Haskins’ arm at will. Marty takes his sweet time throwing some toying chops, so Haskins gets pissed and BRINGS THE PAIN with a barrage of his own chops! Haskins nearly gets cut off at the pass, but he’s able to lock in the rolling Sharpshooter, only for the champion to find the ropes. Scurll is on the defensive, so he goes after Mark’s fingers, but Mark escapes a release suplex and puts in the Star Armbar… only for Marty to find the ropes once more. That was a nutty sequence. Marty rolls through another one, countering it into a reverse suplex to create some separation. Marty takes his time following up so Haskins puts in a Yes Lock, but Marty rolls him up for a 2 count to counter. Mark counters a powerbomb into a Triangle, right into a Rings of Saturn, but Marty battles out and hits a reverse suplex and a running lifter for another nearfall. Marty beckons for the Chickenwing, but Haskins telegraphs it and elbows out, and catches a running Scurll in a Stretch Muffler! Marty just boots him off, and superkicks him in the back of the head from the apron this time. Marty hits a superplex, but nearly loses the belt as Haskins small packages him for two. CATTLE MUTILATION FROM MARTY! Haskins rolls out and escapes a Chickenwing, getting two from an O’Connor Roll… right into a Chickenwing… COUNTERED RIGHT INTO THE STAR ARMBAR! That was an AWESOME counter. Marty finds the ropes once more. They trade forearms in the center of the ring until Scurll goes back to Haskins’ eyes. Scurll even brushes his hair back to slap him! Haskins don’t play that shit and STARCHES SCURLL WITH ONE OF HIS OWN! GERMAN… SCURLL SNAPS HIS FINGERS! HASKINS CURB STOMPS MARTY’S ARM! CHICKENWING… COUNTERED INTO THE ROLLING MAGNUM DRIVER! MADE IN JAPAN! Marty kicks out. Marty throws his umbrella to Haskins and tells Mark to hit him, just to goad a DQ. He throws it out and uses the distraction TO HIT A LOW BLOW! SMALL PACKAGE! HASKINS KICKS OUT~! CHICKENWING… NO, DANIELSON ELBOWS! DANIELSON STOMPS TO THE FACE~! CHICKENWING! Haskins is out, and that’s it after 26 minutes. **** The last 5 minutes or so of this match were utterly brilliant in terms of sheer fluidity, speed, and overall quality, but they took their sweet time getting there and as such, this match tops out at the four star mark. That’s not to say this was anything even resembling a disappointment, but this suffered the same fate I think most of Haskins’ matches at BOLA did. It seemed a bit too clinical and cut-and-paste, which isn’t something I particularly want from a PROGRESS main event, ya know? But with the negatives out of the way, this was still an outstanding pro wrestling match. There were some growing pains along the way with this Marty Scurll heel character, but every time he steps in a ring, he gets better at refining what he wants to be. He’s a complete bastard, but one that can destroy you if he so chooses, which makes for deeper complexities in character and overall better match potential for him in a main event context. He was just brutal in this match, especially down the stretch as he got desperate. Instead of ripping the ring apart and going wacky like he did in the Ciampa match, he just stomped the hell out of Haskins’ face and made sure he won. I think that’s just an awesome wrinkle to this character arc, and it made for some downright compelling sympathy for Mark Haskins. Haskins was his usual energized self here, going a million miles an hour with precision that makes a guy like Dolph Ziggler look like a WWWF heavyweight in the 1970’s. He tried to use his speed and grappling to offset Marty’s brutality, and had him in trouble at times, but Marty showed exactly why and how he became champion and just made Mark Haskins his whipping boy in the closing stretches. Knowing where this all leads, it makes Haskins’ coming up short a wonderful thread in his ongoing story. This match had some trouble getting going, but as an overall package, it was still a tremendous main event and a magnificent performance from both in the waning moments.

Marty takes a chair after the match, staring Mark Haskins’ wife down before trying to PILLMANIZE Mark’s arm. Jim Smallman tries to talk him down and it appears to work, but that’s only a facade of course and he stomps the chair as Haskins’ wife watches. The show fades out as Mark’s wife comforts him in the ring.

