– Ring of Honor has announced that Dalton Castle will get a shot at Adam Cole and the ROH World Title at Supercard of Honor. You can check out the post from ROH on Twitter below.

Supercard of Honor XI takes place on April 1st in Lakeland, Florida. Confirmed for the show so far are the Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, The Kingdom, Will Ospreay, Cody, Jay Lethal, the Briscoes, the Motor City Machine Guns, Silas Young, Jushin Liger and Dragon Lee.