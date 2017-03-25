UPDATE:

– Pro Wrestling Revolver and WrestleCircus have now announced the live event that will be held on Midnight after WrestleMania 33 is over. The show will be called Midnight-Ish and will be held at the Plaza Live at 425 North Bumby Avenue. The show will be limited to 300 tickets. Tickets will go on sale for the event tomorrow at 8PM EST. More information is available at MightightAfterMania.com

ORIGINAL:

– PWInsider reports that Pro Wrestling Revolver and WrestleCircus have started teasing that they will be running a co-branded event in Orlando, Florida next weekending after WrestleMania 33. Their event would actually be held at Midnight on April 4. More details on the events are expected to be revealed soon.