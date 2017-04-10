– WrestleCircus has announced the lineup for their April 30th “Battle at the Big Top” show. The show takes place from Austin, Texas and will be broadcast live on iPPV. You can get tickets here.

The lineup is as follows:

* Ringmaster Championship Match: Brian Cage (c) vs. John Morrison

* Lady of the Ring Championship: Rachael Ellering (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

* OI4K (Sami Callihan, Jake & Dave Crist) vs. Shane Strickland, Dezmond Xavier & Lio Rush

* Moose vs. Ray Rowe vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Jax Dane

* Matt Sydal vs. Sammy Guevara

* Ethan Page vs. Candice LaRae

* #1 Contender Match to the Sideshow Championship: Mr. 450 vs. Dirty Andy Dalton vs. Scorpio Sky

* The Boys vs. Extra Talented vs. Monkey Flip

* Jervis Cottonbelly vs. Kikutaro

* ACH & Christi Jaynes vs. Colt Cabana & Delilah Doom

* Hardcore Match: Jordan Len-X vs. George Gatton